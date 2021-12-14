Who was Ella Rothwell’s brother as she pays tribute on Walk The Line?











Ella Rothwell is the singer who has scored the win on Walk The Line, for two consecutive nights in a row. She spoke about how her second song was written in honour of her late brother, so who was he?

The new ITV show sees Maya Jama lead the way, as five singing acts go head-to-head to hopefully win the show each night and win half a million. Whoever wins on each night gets the chance to win a portion of the cash, such as £10K.

Ella has been the winning singer to take the crown for the first two nights, dedicating the second performance to her brother. Several fans began searching the Internet to find out who her sibling was.

We explore who Ella’s brother was, his background and what happened to him.

Who was Ella Rothwell’s brother?

Ella’s late younger brother was called Fred, who died in 2019.

He had previously moved back to Bristol to start a new job, after living on her sofa in London for a few months.

When her older brother Jack attempted to take his own life, Fred had flew home from his work overseas.

She spoke about Fred to Metro.co.uk:

My brothers have been my best friends throughout my life. There’s just no bond that can come close to what you have with your siblings, it’s like this giant invisible hug that’s with you constantly, keeping you safe and never letting you feel down. This has always been the case, ever since we were little.

Ella added: “Life will never be the same without our beautiful Fred. He lit up any room he entered and when he died, a little part of me went with him.”

She recently paid tribute to Fred on Walk The Line, and said she is doing things her brother would have been proud of her for doing. Her second performance was written about Fred.

What happened to Ella’s brother?

Ella’s younger brother Fred committed suicide in April 2019.

On April 14th 2019, Ella’s cousin arrived at the restaurant she was working at midway through her shift.

He had come to pick her up and take her back to Bristol, as she was working in London at the time. He thought she already knew, however he was the one to tell her that Fred had died.

Ella spoke to the Metro.co.uk:

Anyone who has lost someone to suicide will know the feeling of complete helplessness, confusion, and indescribable pain that you experience. There had been no signs, no red flags that warned us this might happen. We never saw it coming.

Her older brother Jack had also attempted to take his own life two years earlier, in 2017, and almost died. He was in a coma in ITU, and after a week, woke up. He later got a new girlfriend, and they started a jewellery business together,

Earlier this year, she ran six marathons to raise money following her brother’s death.

Exploring Ella and her sibling’s relationship

Ella’s song ‘Darling‘ was written about her brother Fred.

The lyrics read: “I have a place that reminds me of us. No, not much was said there, but for me that was enough. I like to remember what it was to be at your side. No, not in body, but in spirit and in my mind.”

She saw Fred as one of her best friends, alongside her older brother Jack. The singer has revealed to followers on Instagram that he made her laugh like nobody else could.

Ella is still just as close to her older brother Jack, who she calls her “champion” and the “bravest man she knows”.

