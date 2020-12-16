Why did Jamie Lomas leave Full Monty? ITV star absent from final performance!











Jamie Lomas was amongst the celebrity line-up for this year’s Full Monty on Ice – so where was he during the final performance?

The Full Monty on Ice returned to our screens on December 14th and 15th, with celebrities stripping off to raise awareness of cancer.

Amongst the celebrities who got naked on the ice were Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips and singer Jake Quickenden, but Jamie was absent.

So why did Jamie Lomas leave Full Monty? We’ve got the lowdown on why he was nowhere to be seen during the final performance…

Screenshot: Jamie Lomas, The Real Full Monty on Ice, Series 1 Episode 2, ITV

Jamie’s journey on The Full Monty

The actor, known for roles as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, Jake Stone in EastEnders and Jeff Durkin in Coronation Street, was nervous at first.

He asked cameras not to film him when he got worked up, as some of the other celebrities already knew how to skate well.

Diversity’s Perri Kiely and singer Jake Quickenden were confident on the ice – whereas he didn’t know how to skate yet.

Despite his nervousness, he gave it a go and joined the celebrities for training, but didn’t take part in the final performance.

If you’ve been able to watch #TheRealFullMontyOnIce without shedding a tear well done, cause I’ve sobbed over the last 2 nights. Well done to all involved, a great cause. Feel gutted for #JamieLomas — Carolyn Lowry (@caz_lowry) December 15, 2020

FOOD UNWRAPPED: Who is Channel 4 presenter Briony Williams?

Why did Jamie leave The Full Monty?

Jamie tested positive for Covid-19

The celebrities were tested the night before reuniting for final rehearsals in December, and Jamie’s coronavirus test was positive.

This meant that he could not return for the rest of The Full Monty on Ice training and had to completely leave the show.

During a video call with the other celebs, he apologised to them and said:

The sad thing is, I’m absolutely fine. I’ve got no symptoms whatsoever and it’s just so frustrating. I just really wanted to be there with you guys and go through it with you, and I’m so, so sorry.

THE FULL MONTY: Who is Hayley Tamaddon’s best friend Rebekah?

Viewers react to Jamie’s absence

Fans were disappointed about Jamie not appearing in the performance.

He was seen cheering his fellow celebrities on, while he watched the final show as part of the virtual audience.

Some viewers thought he had chosen to pull out from the show, following his nervousness at the beginning of the first episode.

Why did I cry even more when I saw Jamie Lomas giving them all a thumbs up 🤣 #therealfullmontyonice — Sophie (@sophiecromack) December 15, 2020

Guessing Jamie lomas pulled out 🤷🏼‍♀️ #TheRealFullMontyOnIce — Jayne ballantyne (@jayne76) December 15, 2020

WATCH THE FULL MONTY ON ICE ON ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK