It hasn’t been a great year for reality star and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt. Not only did her solo TV endeavour – The British Tribe Next Door – get unanimously slammed by critics, but now she has been dropped from two of her major presenting jobs.

The 29-year-old from County Durham first rose to prominence on Gogglebox back in 2014 but earned her stripes presenting on shows such as I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

She now has neither of those two jobs, quitting I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off earlier this year and more recently getting the axe.

So, why was Scarlett dropped from Saturday Night Takeaway? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Scarlett Moffatt leave Saturday Night Takeaway?

Unconfirmed.

To the surprise of many fans, Scarlett did not leave but instead was dropped by ITV from the next season of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

An ITV spokesperson said:

Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway. We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission.

She has featured as a co-presenter on the series since 2017 alongside Ant McPartlin, Dec Donnelly and Stephen Mulhern. All three presenters are staying on in their roles and Scarlett is the only who has got the boot.

Scarlett has been a fan of the show since it began and described this role as her “dream job.” We’re sure this will be devastating news for her.

Scarlett’s presenting departure

There has been no word on why Scarlett was dropped from Saturday Night Takeaway yet. She also has not come out with a statement about leaving the show.

She left the I’m A Celeb spin-off series to work on The British Tribe Next Door and so she could spend time with her family over the Christmas period. In an Instagram post from Friday, November 15th, Scarlett wrote: “For 3 years I’ve spent the Xmas season in the sunshine of Australia, everyone’s moanin’ about the cold weather but I’m loving life, I feel so Christmassy!!”

As filming for the new season of Saturday doesn’t overlap with the Christmas period, there must be another reason why she hasn’t returned to the Ant and Dec series.

Some have speculated it was following the controversy caused by The British Tribe Next Door, but that has not been confirmed.

Saturday Night Takeaway series 16

Meetings for the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway began all the way back in September, so the decision to axe Scarlett from the show may have been made long ago.

A source told the Daily Mirror: “Show bosses are planning lots of new and exciting features for the 2020 series alongside the return of viewer favourites.”

As the series was rested throughout 2019, we can expect the new season to be bigger and better than ever before as they return in the new year.

First meeting for Saturday Night Takeaway 2020…exciting times! If you want to be part of it details⬇️. Come on, you know you want to! 🤩@ITV @WeAreSTV @itvtakeaway pic.twitter.com/3kovpUZTAM — antanddec (@antanddec) September 12, 2019

WATCH ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY SERIES 16 FROM JANUARY 2020

