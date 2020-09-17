Presenter Vernon Kay was a fan favourite when he formerly hosted ITV’s Family Fortunes.

It has now been revealed that the popular show, which is based on American game show Family Feud, is returning to our screens this September 2020. But this time it will be hosted by chef Gino D’Acampo.

However fans have now taken to social media with hopes to bring back Vernon Kay to the show. The original Family Fortunes show was hosted by Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves, Les Dennis and Andy Collins. The ‘All Star’ version of the show saw celebrity families going head-to-head through a series of questions to guess the most popular answers that have been given.

But why did Vernon Kay leave All Star Family Fortunes? Fans call for the former host to return to the ITV show!

Why did Vernon Kay leave All Star Family Fortunes?

It has not been confirmed why Gino D’Acampo has replaced Vernon Kay as the ITV show host. However Vernon became a presenter for Formula E in 2018, three years after All Star Family Fortunes stopped being aired. So it may well be that he doesn’t have time to present the upcoming game show, which will be airing every week.

Vernon, who hosted All Star Family Fortunes from 2006, also presented his own radio show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012. It was alleged that he left BBC Radio 1 to spend more time with his family, but he then had another show of his own on Radio X for two years from 2015.

But there is one main suggestion behind why the popular host isn’t returning to the ITV game show. He is rumoured to be going into the I’m a Celebrity 2020 series as part of an alleged £250,000 deal. He said “never say never” when speaking to the Radio Times, sparking rumours that he could be making an appearance in the ITV series towards the end of this year.

Has the chef been in prison? He robbed Paul Young’s house in the 90s!

Fans call for Vernon to return to the ITV show

Many of Vernon’s fans have taken to social media in a bid for Vernon to return to the popular family favourite. One person said: “Can’t believe they’ve replaced Vernon Kay on Family Fortunes with Gino D’Acampo.”

Another brought up the idea of a petition to bring the former host back. They said: “Petition for them to bring back Family Fortunes with Vernon Kay say I.”

I liked @vernonkay in the All Star version 😍💌 They should bring that back!!! #ThisMorning — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) September 16, 2020

Buy yourself one of the show’s iconic jumpers!

What to expect: All Star Family Fortunes in 2020

The popular ITV game show will be hosted by chef and television personality Gino D’Acampo. Families will be given the chance to win a £30,000 jackpot prize – and it is believed that two celebrity specials are already on the line-up this year. The new Family Fortunes keeps the main game features of the original, with the chance to win single, double and ‘big money’, as ITV call it.

Family Fortunes is set to return on ITV at 8pm on Sunday September 20, and will air for ten weekly episodes.

WATCH FAMILY FORTUNES ON ITV FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 20

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK