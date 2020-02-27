Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

ITV has confirmed the cancellation of The Sara Cox Show.

The presenter’s chat show airs on Saturday and Sunday mornings, giving us the best scoop of entertainment and culture news. It also features an exciting line-up of celebrity guests and special features.

Sadly though, The Sara Cox Show will now be replaced by two different morning shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

So why has the ITV weekend show been cancelled? Let’s find out.

Why has The Sara Cox show been cancelled?

The Sara Cox Show is axed after only one season, having started in April 2019.

According to The Sun, ITV has cancelled the series because they want to “nail down its weekend morning offering” and “Sara’s run has ended”.

In the same interview, Sara explained that her show has been commissioned for a single series. She added:

Now it’s time to pass the baton on. If Kate and the Kemps have half as much fun as I did, they’ll be very happy.

Who will replace The Sara Cox Show?

I’m A Celebrity 2019 stars Kate Garraway and Myles Stephenson will replace The Sara Cox Show on Saturday mornings with their new ITV show called Breakfast At Garraway.

On Sunday mornings, father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp will host Martin And Roman’s Sunday Best.

The two new morning series will replace The Sara Cox Show from spring 2020.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK