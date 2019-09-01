Why have Yaz and Lockie split? Is there a future for the TOWIE couple?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV is delighting all TOWIE fans with a brand new series in 2019. Season 25 kicks off from September 1st and a whole lot has changed in Essex.

In the words of Pete Wicks, we can expect “crying, big drama, blasphemous words being thrown about, rumpy-pumpy and an awful lot of moaning” from series 25.

The Only Way is Essex has been going for almost ten years but the Autumn 2019 series is likely to see more agg than we’ve ever seen before. Couples have gotten together while others have suddenly broken up.

So, what the deal with Yaz and Lockie splitting up? Is it over for good?

Have Yaz and Lockie split?

Yes. The Essex couple have parted ways as the brand new series for 2019 kicks off in September.

Things looked suspicious when Yaz, who normally takes to Instagram posting photos of herself and her beau, began posting a lot of solo pics in August 2019.

Then, as promo was released on Twitter for TOWIE series 25, the news emerged that Lockie and Yaz are no more.

As the snippet of the new series plays out, Yaz and Lockie appear on-screen. Yaz said: “I was on my hands and knees asking a woman if she slept with my boyfriend and she said yes” but Lockie denies any cheating rumours.

Has Lockie cheated before?

Although it’s not confirmed as to whether James did cheat on Yazmin, she seems pretty convinced.

And any TOWIE megafan hearing the news might cast their minds back to Lockie’s previous relationship with Danielle Armstrong.

The couple were an item for years but endured a tumultuous relationship. Rumours of cheating surrounded James during his relationship with Danielle, too. The Daily Mail reported that James admitted to cheating in 2014.

Will Yaz and Lockie get back together?

Although it seems that Lockie is optimistic in getting back together with Yaz, the ship has apparently sailed for her.

Lockie’s best friend, Pete Wicks, has said that Yaz and Lockie’s break up is a good thing for them both.

Pete said: “Obviously he’s single again now which is sad for everyone, except me. I’m over the moon”.

