Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Combining beauty, brains and brawn, Michael Griffiths is the talk of Twitter after being the third guy to enter the Love Island villa.

Everyone was chit-chatting about how much the 27-year-old looks like Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard. But now he’s become less of a fan favourite after coupling up with Joanna Chimonides over Amber Gill.

Love Island 2019 kicked off on ITV from June 3rd and the drama isn’t set to simmer down until the end of July.

Going into the Love Island villa, your looks are bound to be criticised and there’s one thing people keep talking about – Michael Griffiths’ ears…

Love Island: Michael’s ears

One thing that Twitter users noticed was the size of Michael’s ears.

The poor contestant has been compared to Homer Simpson and Shrek online, however, Michael has liked some of the Tweets meaning that he’s probably pretty used to comments about his ears.

Michael is well fit but he has extra small ears 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsland — kadie (@kadielongshaw) June 3, 2019

His Insta goes all the way back to 2013 and it seems that Michael’s ears have always been pretty small.

Whatever Twitter’s got to say, we reckon Michael’s been blessed with adorable ears and there’s nothing wrong with that in our book!

Where is Michael from?

Love Island’s ‘nice guy’ Michael comes from Liverpool.

As if his accent hadn’t given it away, this guy’s also known as a local hero in his area.

Liverpudlian Michael – or Mac – as he’s called on Instagram, has an impressive following of over 100,000!

Michael Griffiths: Job

As we mentioned previously, Micheal is a local hero in Liverpool and that’s due to his job as a firefighter.

Michael’s got the looks and the hunky job to match!

And to top it all off, he revealed in episode 1 of Love Island that he has a degree in biomedical sciences, too!

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM.