The words everyone has been waiting to here can finally be announced!

Love Island 2019 is a-go.

The fifth series of the dating show started on Monday, June 3rd on ITV.

Sherif Lanre is one of the original Islanders to enter the villa.

He’s been a subject of conversation on Twitter for a slightly odd reason, people can’t stop talking about his feet!

So, what’s the deal with Sherif from Love Island’s feet?

Who is Sherif Lanre?

The handsome 2019 islander is a chef and a semi-pro rugby player.

Sherif played for Old Alleynian RFC.

Sherif comes from London and although in his Love Island trailer described himself as flamboyant, he’s maintained a very chilled persona during his time in the Love Island villa.

The cheeky chappy entered the villa just three weeks after being scouted on the street and admitted that he still lives at home with his mum.

According to Sherif, he’s in the villa looking for a “girl with a good bum to take home to mum”.

Sherif isss growing on me 😍😭 #loveisland — Leah 💕 (@_leahwoods) June 7, 2019

Sherif Love Island: Feet

Poor Sherif’s been the topic of conversation on Twitter since his Love Island promo pictures first emerged.

The 20-year-old has had his tootsies compared to that of a camel.

Savage Twitter users branded Sherif’s feet ‘dry’ and in need of a pedicure.

Sherif: “Regardless of if he treads on my feet” Nah b, doubt anyone will be doing any treading, period. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/b5cMKt5GuU — Jorden Lynch (@jordenlynch) June 6, 2019

In Sherif’s Love Island trailer, he made a point of saying that he’d be entering the Love Island villa with some cocoa butter in tow but it seems that he may have forgotten to use it in one area in particular.

Meet Sherif: A semi-pro rugby player who is truly scrum-tious in our eyes. 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cXvOQgccm6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2019

Some girl zoomed in on Sherif’s feet and I just can’t stop thinking about them every time I see him #loveisland — Al Al Alex (@AlexMyerscough) June 3, 2019

#LoveIsland

Why does sherif's feet look like some camels dry up, crusty toes??

Mr 'it is what it is'. Fix up them them toes!!!#pedicure #embarrssment #pedicure m8 pic.twitter.com/P02xWzFi1f — nobodyyyyayyy (@cocoabread77) June 4, 2019

Sherif Lanre: Instagram

If you want to join Sherif’s 140k followers on Instagram then you can do so – @sherif_lanre.

By the looks of Sherif’s Instagram, he’s done a fair bit of travelling and partying in the Netherlands, Barcelona and Ayia Napa.

He’s not on Twitter, though.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.