The words everyone has been waiting to here can finally be announced!

Love Island 2019 is a-go.

The fifth series of the dating show started on Monday, June 3rd on ITV.

Sherif Lanre is one of the original Islanders to enter the villa.

He’s been a subject of conversation on Twitter for a slightly odd reason, people can’t stop talking about his feet!

So, what’s the deal with Sherif from Love Island’s feet?

https://www.itv.com/loveisland/islanders/meet-your-2019-islanders

Sherif Lanre Love Island 2019, ITV2

Who is Sherif Lanre?

The handsome 2019 islander is a chef and a semi-pro rugby player.

Sherif played for Old Alleynian RFC.

Sherif comes from London and although in his Love Island trailer described himself as flamboyant, he’s maintained a very chilled persona during his time in the Love Island villa.

The cheeky chappy entered the villa just three weeks after being scouted on the street and admitted that he still lives at home with his mum.

According to Sherif, he’s in the villa looking for a “girl with a good bum to take home to mum”.

View this post on Instagram

Napa 2K17🤙🏾🌴

A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on

View this post on Instagram

Composed 🏉🤘🏾👑

A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on

View this post on Instagram

📸

A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on

Sherif Love Island: Feet

Poor Sherif’s been the topic of conversation on Twitter since his Love Island promo pictures first emerged.

The 20-year-old has had his tootsies compared to that of a camel.

 

Savage Twitter users branded Sherif’s feet ‘dry’ and in need of a pedicure.

In Sherif’s Love Island trailer, he made a point of saying that he’d be entering the Love Island villa with some cocoa butter in tow but it seems that he may have forgotten to use it in one area in particular.

Sherif Lanre: Instagram

If you want to join Sherif’s 140k followers on Instagram then you can do so – @sherif_lanre.

By the looks of Sherif’s Instagram, he’s done a fair bit of travelling and partying in the Netherlands, Barcelona and Ayia Napa.

He’s not on Twitter, though.

View this post on Instagram

Daylight coming fass🥴🦇

A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on

 

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.

Where is Love Island’s Amber Gill from? Ethnicity, parents, age and more!