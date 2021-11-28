









I’m A Celebrity returned following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 but not as viewers had seen it before. Rather than being based in the Aussie jungle, the ITV show set up shop in a Welsh castle.

The show launched for the second time around in Wales on November 21st, 2021. However, it doesn’t appear that being based in Abergele is paying off as weather conditions have caused the series to come to a halt. Here’s more on why I’m A Celebrity is cancelled and whether the celebrities are still in the castle…

Why is I’m A Celebrity cancelled?

While many I’m A Celebrity fans were likely looking forward to a weekend of seeing the celebrities put through trials and challenges, Storm Arwen threw a spanner into the works for the ITV show.

On Friday, November 26th it was announced that the show wouldn’t air live as usual and that Ant and Dec had pre-recorded the episode.

Then, on Saturday, November 27th, no new episode of I’m A Celebrity 2021 aired and viewers were given a compilation of highlights in place of the regular show, voiced over by Ant and Dec.

There’s currently no confirmed date on when the live shows will return for series 21. Ant and Dec Tweeted on November 27th: “fingers crossed we’ll see you back at the castle ASAP“.

Is the show cancelled for 2021?

No, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! isn’t cancelled for 2021.

Due to Storm Arwen, the show’s production has been interrupted, however, once weather conditions improve and the crew can continue filming safely, the show will carry on.

The show is providing updates for viewers via Twitter @imacelebrity.

Are the celebrities still in the castle?

No, the celebrities are no longer in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

As Tweeted by the I’m A Celeb team, the celebrities have been evacuated from Gwrych Castle: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the Celebrities from the Castle.“

Radio Times reported: “ITV has confirmed that their production base and set have sustained “significant damage” due to the storm and the celebrities have been removed from the castle to ensure their safety.”

It’s currently unconfirmed where the celebs are now staying in Wales. Many fans of the show took to Twitter to respond to the news and suggested that the show should’ve remained in Australia. Others remarked that the celebrities could be staying in four-star hotels during the severe weather conditions.

