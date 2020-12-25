Why is Simon Cowell not on the BGT Christmas special? ITV judge still absent!











Simon Cowell has always been the judge that contestants want to impress on Britain’s Got Talent – but he’s not on the Christmas special.

He didn’t appear on the last series, and was replaced by dancer Ashley Banjo, alongside judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Simon’s absence from the ITV talent show was quickly recognised by viewers, but some may be hoping he will return for the festive episode.

Why is Simon Cowell not on the BGT Christmas special? Is he coming back?

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular. Picture: ITV

Why is Simon not on BGT Christmas special?

He had to cancel his appearance on this year’s BGT live shows and Christmas spectacular

It comes after Simon had a bike accident and broke his back four months ago. He was recently pictured in Barbados, following his recovery.

Simon is not set to be a judge on the BGT Christmas Spectacular. Ashley Banjo will be replacing his role on the panel for the episode.

However, Amanda Holden revealed in a This Morning interview that he “might be making an appearance, he might not”.

There are rumours that he may appear via video call!

Will Simon be returning to BGT in future?

Yes

Amanda Holden revealed that Simon will be back, when they start doing auditions in January 2021.

Amanda also revealed in the interview, which took place at the end of November, that Simon has phoned her in the last few weeks.

She added that he is well and “fighting fit”.

BGT Christmas Spectacular: What to expect

The festive Christmas Day episode is not a competition, as usual.

It is actually a show filled with a line-up from past BGT acts!

In fact, this year will see Amanda and Alesha sing on the show. Ashley is also set to perform, and David is going to be doing some comedy.

Here is the line-up of celebrities:

David Walliams and his Comedy Christmas Calendar

Amanda Holden and Collabro

Jon Courtenay

Attraction

Richard Jones

Ben Hart

Marc Spellman

Asanda Jazile

Souparnika Nair

Fayth Ifil

Sarah Ikumu

Beau Dermott

Calum Scott

Mersey Girls

Ashleigh and Sully

Sign Along With Us

Stavros Flatley

Colin Thackery

Diversity

WATCH BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 25TH AT 8 PM

