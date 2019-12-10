University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

How to Spend It Well is proving itself to be the perfect source of inspiration for all your gift buying this year.

Each episode sees beloved presenter Phillip Schofield tackle a different area of Christmas buying, from gadgets to toys and food. And he’ll test them all out for you so you know which are the best to buy!

But the third episode of How to Spend It Well was noticeably absent from ITV’s TV schedule on its usual Tuesday night slot.

So, why isn’t How to Spend It Well at Christmas on tonight?

The third and final episode of How to Spend It Well at Christmas will not air when it was expected to on Tuesday, December 10th at 8 pm.

This is because ITV is broadcasting this year’s Royal Variety Performance, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The performance starts at 7.30 pm and ends at 10 pm.

Expect to catch Robbie Williams, comedy sister duo Flo and Joan, Cirque du Soleil, as well as Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery performing.

When will it be on again?

How to Spend It Well at Christmas will return for its final instalment – food and drink – on Tuesday, December 17th.

So, just in time to prep for Christmas Day!

All three episodes will be available on the ITV Hub to sort out your shopping and spending this festive period.

