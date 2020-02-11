University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Paddy McGuinness fans, hold your breath, we have some terrible news.

After 11 years of broadcast, Take Me Out has been cancelled.

No more episodes. No more “no likey, no lighty.” Worst of all, no more Isle of Fernando!

Despite the fact Take Me Out has proven itself to be one of TV’s most successful dating shows, with many marriages and long-term relationships under its belt, ITV have made the decision to pull the show after a decade on our screens. So, why was Take Me Out cancelled?

Why was Take Me Out cancelled?

To the shock of many who have watched and adored the hilarious, oftentimes awkward dating show, ITV have decided that Take Me Out has run its course.

A spokesperson for the network said:

ITV and Paddy [McGuinness] have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.

Another factor leading to its cancellation comes from the show’s viewing figures, which is a fair enough reason as any. The most recent series (series 11) aired in 2019 and the spokesperson implied that Take Me Out had had a slump. They said: “As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years.”

I can honestly say that @AdamRyan_ and I are so proud to be 1 of the 8 marriages and have Indigo, 1 of the 6 babies to come from the show. So for the last time: “Lights out, all out.” ✨#TakeMeOut @takemeoutuk @PaddyMcGuinness — 🌿BECKIE LOUISE RYAN🌿 (@lifeofbeckie) February 10, 2020

ITV says its goodbyes

It was a bittersweet farewell from the ITV bosses, as they waved goodbye to one of their most popular reality shows over the past decade.

But with Love Island now dominating with two seasons per year, we’re sure they’re not too sad at HQ, they’ve got their hands pretty full as it is!

The spokesperson concluded saying: “We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

Lights out all out. #takemeout @PaddyMcGuinness 😥 — James Booker AKA The Demolisher (@jamesbooker22) February 10, 2020

What did Paddy have to say?

As of yet, the shows 46-year-old host Paddy McGuinness has not made a statement regarding ITV’s decision.

Considering that Take Me Out really rocketed Paddy’s career and established him as a household name for both the older and younger generations, you’d assume Paddy would be sad to see it go.

However, from the looks of Paddy’s Twitter feed, all he’s thinking about right now is his current role presenting Top Gear. Paddy joined the Top Gear team in 2018 after its post-Clarkson revival, joining the team with Freddie Flintoff and regular host Chris Harris.

Gutted. I loved #TakeMeOut. I think it brought @PaddyMcGuinness’ personality out on TV on a Saturday night! Hopefully they’ll find something else for him to front. https://t.co/jsZ0uUUGD6 — 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙣 (@MrLiamCronin) February 11, 2020

