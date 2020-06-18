Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Although Wim Hof has been something of a cult figure over the past two decades, the Dutch extreme athlete’s methods of training have slowly been adopted into the mainstream.

While not everyone in the world is ready to run marathons across the desert without any water or run a barefoot marathon across ice, there are practical elements of the Wim Hof method which are easily carried into everyday life. This is largely to do with Wim Hof’s breathing technique.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Wim was the featured guest on ITV’s This Morning. While on the show, Wim showed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how to use his breathing technique and we all saw some pretty immediate results!

So, if you were impressed with Wim Hof on This Morning, we have all the details on how to download his breathing app here. Get Hoffing!

Wim Hof on This Morning

While Wim Hof was appearing on the show to promote his breathing app, he also gave Holly and Phil (self-proclaimed “big fans”) some background to the technique.

Wim described his technique as all “evidence-based” and “scientific” showing that we do have the power over our own minds and brains. He said:

It shows in brain scans if we do specific breathing exercises I developed in nature, coming to universities, making me able to tap into areas of the brain thought impossible. Now it is scientifically proven that we are able to tap in consciously inside of our own brain.

Wim also described how these breathing exercises enable one to control their moods. It can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, as has been scientifically proven.

Wim Hof’s breathing app explained

Wim Hof’s breathing app is actually the Wim Hof Method app. It does not just provide information about the breathing technique, but shares his full method. This includes the yogic exercises and cardiovascular fitness exercises – in layman’s terms, tips for taking cold showers!

To encourage more people to get involved with the Wim Hof Method, they have made the app free.

The app has features such as an interactive calendar, 20 Day Cold Shower Challenge, exercises, Wim’s guided breathing and more. You can also link the app to your smartwatch for additional features like heart rate monitoring.

Wim Hof’s app is available to download on Android and iPhone.

Holly and Phil praise breathing technique’s benefits

To show viewers how the breathing technique works, Holly and Phil were guided by Wim and immediately felt the effect.

At the end of the exercise, Holly said: “Oh my God. I feel like I shouldn’t be on the telly right now. It feels so nice.”

This Morning viewers were also impressed with the breathing technique and immediately rushed to download the Wim Hof Method app.

Thank you Wim Hof …wow !! I feel so fabulous !! What a breathing exercise !! Feeling the benefits !! Incredible !! Wowzer !!! @thismorning #ThisMorning — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) June 17, 2020

