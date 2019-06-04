A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

Love Island is finally back on our screens and 2019 appears to be the year of the athletes.

Sherif Lanre enters the villa with the tag of ‘semi-pro rugby player’ while the bulky 20-year-old is among athlete royalty competing for love against a pro surfer, ballroom dancer and boxer.

So, let’s get to know this year’s cheeky chappie a little better…

Who is Sherif Lanre?

Sherif is a 20-year-old semi-pro rugby player and chef from London.

His Insta is @sherif_lanre.

According to his ITV interview, Sherif explained that he doesn’t take life too seriously and is looking for a girl he can have a laugh with.

He said:

I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny. My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly.

What rugby team did he play for?

Sherif played for Old Alleynian RFC.

They play in the London SW2 league, although they were relegated in the 2018/2019 season.

Now, they are four divisions below the National League 2, which is what officially counts as a professional standard.

You wouldn’t imagine that Sherif picked up anything more than £25-50 per-week for his performances at that level.

Love Island 2019: Year of the athletes?

Sherif isn’t the only sportsman soaking up the sun in the villa this year.

Tommy Fury – the brother of the famous Tyson Fury – is also a professional boxer.

Then again, he’s only boxed twice and both of his opponents had never won bout… so.

There’s also Lucie Donlan, who is dubbed a professional surfer, with little records of her in competitions.

Looking at Insta, she appears to be more of a surfer model than a pro.

Finally, we have Curtis Pritchard.

The little brother to famous dancer AJ Pritchard has the most reputable of backgrounds in sport having appeared in the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

Still, he’s not exactly AJ.

View this post on Instagram Finally got to see my bro #family …. A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12) on May 20, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

Sherif’s true calling?

Sherif’s passion also sees him working as a chef on the outside world.

Check out his Insta, which spotlights some terrific and mouthwatering dishes.

He’s also father to the phrase “it is what it is”, which we hope is never coined again following a very annoying episode 1.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS ON EVERY NIGHT (APART FROM SATURDAY) ON ITV2