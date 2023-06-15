60 Days In returns with season 8 so let’s get to know the cast of 2023 and why they volunteered for the dangerous program.

60 Days In sends brave innocent volunteers into county jails undercover for two months. The show aims to explore prison corruption through the lens of inmates with hopes to encourage reform.

Participants are given false indentities and cover stories to ensure staff and inmates are unknown to their missions.

Season 8 takes place in North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center, so let’s meet the cast members who will be reporting to Sheriff Paula Dance.

Meet the cast of 60 Days In 2023

Sarah

Age: 33

Job: Digital creator and entrepreneur

Partner: Anthony (engaged)

Devoted Minnesota mom Sarah entered the A&E program after surviving a drug addition and prior convictions. She has been in and out of jail for about seven times due to drug-related crimes.

She began the road to recovery after attending programs in jail and hoped her reality stint would inspire those experience similar struggles.

During the process, Sarah left her six kids under the care of their dad, Anthony, who she has been with for eight years.

Jamil

Age:

Job: Actor and musician

Jamil Powell is an actor and musician from New Jersey and North Carolina. He releases music under the moniker Feli Fame and has worked with the likes of Fetty Wap.

60 Days In isn’t Jamil’s first acting job; he has appeared in at least seven productions. He appeared in the film Crossover, alongside Jamal Woolard, who is best known for portraying The Notorious B.I.G in 2009’s Notorious.

Jamal has no criminal record but has loved ones who are incarcerated. His aim while behind bars is give someone “an ounce of inspiration”.

Brittney

Age: 32

Job: Psychotherapist and school therapist

Brittney hails from Madison, Tennesssee and is the second oldest of six chidlren. She has been on her own since age 17, so her independence makes her the family’s backbone.

She hopes her mental health expertise can make a difference to ensure true rehabilitiation in the prison system. She has never been incarcerated so fans believe she will fail to last two weeks.

Clydell

Age: 42

Job: Non-profit organization founder

Clydell hails from Sacramento, California where he runs a non-profit with his fiancee, Adrena. They have been together for about four years.

He has prior jail experience as he was incarcerated for 17 years for robbery and 22 months for possession of a weapon. Clydell is returning to prison for 60 Days In to “make a positive difference and improve relations between inmates and staff, and inmates and inmates.”

Steven

Age: 38

Job: Bodyguard and former corrections officer for a state prison

Steven lives in Southern California with his wife of 13 years and their two children. He is joining 60 Days In to observe the corrections officers as he believes inmates should be treated with integrity.

He was immediately placed in a level 4 prison after police academy due to his knowledge of the local gangs.

Jake

Age: 28

Job: Operation manager

Partner: Mahogany

Jake is a native of Columbus, Ohio, but recently relocatd to Florida. He is the youngest season 8 participant and is a self-proclaimed 60 Days In superfan.

He is engaged to a woman named Mahogany and they share two children called Marley and Jacob Jr.

Jake was inspired to join the show since his father was incarcerated when he was in high school and was a big fan of season 7’s Darius, who advised inmates how to improve themselves after release.

“I want to help inmates where they don’t make the same mistakes that might have got them there,” he explains.

Jake is one of the inmates who fans predict will only “last a day”.

Charlotte

Age: 43

Job: Stay-at-home mom

Charlotte is an ex-inmate from Austin, Texas. She has five children; two with her fiance and three from a previous relationship.

She is returning to prison to tackle the mistreatment of inmates. “I’m for them because I was them,” Charlotte declares.

60 Days In season 8 will premiere on June 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on A&E. Episodes release weekly and will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.