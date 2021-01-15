Who is Andrew Gray on Bling Empire? Netflix star was the red Power Ranger!











Andrew has been quickly recognised by Bling Empire viewers, which recently launched on Netflix. So where do we know him from?

The new Netflix reality series follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends living it up in Los Angeles.

With some of them running multi-billion dollar businesses and making their way across the globe, their successes make them nothing short of busy.

So who is Andrew Gray? Let’s get to know the Bling Empire star!

(L-R) Andrew and Kelly Mi Li in episode 3 “What’s in Anna’s Shower?” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Who is Andrew Gray?

Andrew Michael Gray is a 33-year-old actor, producer and entrepreneur.

He is also a professional model represented across various cities in the United States, in Italy and in Asia.

The Californian-born star is a Mexican, Indigenous-American who has starred in a number of films.

I’m five seconds in to #blingempire and I love it. — A Brown Barbie 👸🏽 (@The_LuxBarbie) January 15, 2021

THE BACHELOR: Mystic Falls and Matt James’ connection explored

Where else have we seen Andrew?

You might have already guessed it, but Andrew was the red Power Ranger!

He starred in Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle in 2015, as well as the film Split Milk – all in the same year.

More recently, he was in the 2019 film Shadow Wolves, before appearing on Netflix’s Bling Empire in 2021.

i just had a dream about marrying some guy named Andrew Gray & i woke up and found out he's the RED POWER RANGER — anna hagen (@HagenAnna) July 11, 2016

Netflix: Who is Travis Hansen on Dream Home Makeover?

Andrew on Instagram

Andrew isn’t afraid of being himself on Insta, as he has actually made his debut to Magic Mike in one post – yep, he loves to dance.

Aside from sharing his latest projects, we learned that he loves museums, boxing and animals. He owns pups Kilo Bear and Princess Sophia.

He also promotes his own fan merch, which includes Troy Burrows’ Power Ranger prints, as well as general clothing pieces.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK