Battle on the Beach is back for season 3 after two successful series – let’s meet the show’s new cast members and judges.

The HGTV series returns on Sunday (June 4) for its latest series where a new group of contestants will battle it out for the best beach property with a budget of $90,000.

Beloved experts Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Build it Forward’s Taniya Nayak, and Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington return to support the teams with renovation tips and years of experience in the renovation sector.

The major change this year is that Renovation Island stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler are the new judges in this season alongside Alison, Taniya, and Ty. Let’s meet the season three contestants and get to know them better.

Screenshot of HGTV/YouTube

Battle on the Beach season 3 coaches and judges

Battle on the Beach season 3 cast members

Ben Argall

Job: Real estate broker

Instagram: @ben_argall

Born and bred in the west end of Marquette County, the Battle on the Beach star is known as ‘Westend Ben’ among the local real estate community.

Ben owns the Argall Real Estate Group and has dedicated long years of his career to helping his clients buy and sell real estate.

Outside of his daily job, he loves home improvement projects and renovations which is why he decided to join the latest series of the HGTV show.

Pete Meldrum

Job: Builder

Instagram: @petemeldrum

This year will go in history for Pete, who is an experienced builder living in Marquette, Michigan, as he will make his debut on his first major reality show.

The HGTV star recently started working on the renovation of a historical 1895 Detroit home which needs massive restorative work starting with the structure and framing of the property.

Kelsey + Ryan Mansingh

Job: Renovators

Instagram: @newbuild_newlyweds

Kelsey and Ryan Mansingh are a married couple and renovators from Ohio who have amassed a huge fan base – 1.6 million TikTok followers and 332,000 followers on Instagram.

The pair have taught everything they know about renovation through YouTube videos, trials, and mistakes, before their massive success on social media.

The couple’s passion for renovation runs in the blood as Kelsey’s grandparents owned a real estate and home-building company. Ryan works as a finish carpenter when he’s not busy working on projects with his wife.

Ashley Basnight

Job: Designer and carpenter

Instagram: @smashingdiy

Ashley holds a lot of roles – she is a designer, carpenter, and engineer. She has an unusual path into the renovation field as she studied Computer Science and spent nine years pursuing a career in the engineering field.

It all started in 2016 when Ashley was after a custom table for an affordable price. After failing to find her dream table, she decided to build her own table with zero experience in woodworking. She then went full-time in DIY and woodworking.

Steve Lewis

Job: Builder

Instagram: @iamstevelewis

Steve is a builder and tile setter based in Oklahoma’s Metropolitan Area. His Instagram page features many of his recent projects, which include kitchen and bathroom renovations.

“It was an honor to be a part of such an amazing project and can’t wait for you to see it,” Steve said in an Instagram video, announcing his appearance.

WATCH BATTLE ON THE BEACH FROM JUNE 4 AT 9 PM ET ON HGTV