Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Dating shows have become a massive hit for many people. While these kind of shows offer the perfect escapism, viewers also get emotionally involved with the couples and their romantic storylines.

Netflix has invested a lot in dating series over the last few years with successful shows like Too Hot to Handle, Dating Around and Love is Blind.

Right now, there’s a very popular reality show in Germany called Beauty and the Nerd. As the name suggests, it follows contestants who label themselves as ‘beauties’ and ‘nerds’.

So, let’s meet the cast of the series on Instagram – here is the cast of 2020 from Emmy to Elias!

Beauty and the Nerd 2020: Meet the cast

Emmy

Kim

Victoria

Elias

Illya

Julien

Sven L.

Sven K.

Jenny

Chris

Malin

Annabel

Samira

Dion

Karina

Flamur

Selina

Emmy

Emmy is 20 years old and comes from Hamburg.

Thanks to her gig on the German reality series, she enjoys a stable fan base of over 47,000 followers on Instagram.

You can find her Insta profile @emmyruss1.

Kim

Kim is the youngest beauty contestant on the dating series. She is 19 years old and comes from Birkenheide.

Kim works in the cosmetic surgery field.

Follow her under the handle @kimschiele.

Victoria

Victoria is 22 years old and comes from Austria.

She works as a make-up artist and loves to travel to sunny destinations whenever she has the chance to.

You can find Victoria on Instagram @xvictoriaxvcx, however, her account is private at the time of publication.

Elias

Elias is 24 and comes from Dresden.

He works as a retail assistant. You can follow him under the name @gamerlisi.

Illya

Illya, 21, is one of the youngest nerds on the show.

He is a computer science student and you can find him on Insta under the name @dragonillya.

Julien

Julien is 32 years old and one of his personality traits is that he’s a huge Superman fan.

However, we haven’t managed to find his Instagram profile.

Sven L.

Sven L., 24, works as a warehouse specialist and loves everything about computers.

Follow him under the name @schmuddelsven.

Sven K.

The other Sven comes from Apolda near Jena.

He’s passionate about religion and video games. His Instagram account is unknown at the time of writing.

Jenny

Jenny is 33 years old and works as a media designer. She is a creative person and some of her hobbies are video games and reading books.

Follow her on Insta @jennifer.horsch.

Chris

Chris is Jenny’s partner on the Beauty and the Nerd.

He comes from Cologne and is interested in fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Find him under the handle @chrisgrey_, though his profile is private at the moment.

Malin

Malin, 28, is a big fashion lover and works as a clerk.

Follow her @malinbrown.

Annabel

Annabel is a budding singer and her aim is to reach for the stars.

She also works as a model and actress.

You can find her @annabelandersonmusic where she has over 11,000 fans at the time of writing.

Samira

Samira, 25, comes from Munich.

She is a permanent make-up artist and her Instagram feed is filled with her favourite outfits, make-up tips and more.

Follow her @samirayasminleila.

Dion

Dion was first partnered up with Selina and then Samira. He is 30 and comes from Berlin.

Follow him on Instagram under the name @dummerdion.

Karina

Karina is 25 years old and according to her profile on Prosieben, she describes herself as a “diva”.

Follow her adventures on Instagram @_carry_iwanowna_.

Flamur

Flamur, 26, works as a security guard in a museum.

His passions include crime novels, anime and politics. Find him under the name @the_real_schlotzer.

Selina

And last, but not least, we have Selina. She is 28 years old and comes from Cologne.

She trained as a lawyer but works as a personal stylist now.

Follow her @selinabeautyandthenerd.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK