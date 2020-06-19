Dating shows have become a massive hit for many people. While these kind of shows offer the perfect escapism, viewers also get emotionally involved with the couples and their romantic storylines.
Netflix has invested a lot in dating series over the last few years with successful shows like Too Hot to Handle, Dating Around and Love is Blind.
Right now, there’s a very popular reality show in Germany called Beauty and the Nerd. As the name suggests, it follows contestants who label themselves as ‘beauties’ and ‘nerds’.
So, let’s meet the cast of the series on Instagram – here is the cast of 2020 from Emmy to Elias!
Beauty and the Nerd 2020: Meet the cast
- Emmy
- Kim
- Victoria
- Elias
- Illya
- Julien
- Sven L.
- Sven K.
- Jenny
- Chris
- Malin
- Annabel
- Samira
- Dion
- Karina
- Flamur
- Selina
Emmy
Emmy is 20 years old and comes from Hamburg.
Thanks to her gig on the German reality series, she enjoys a stable fan base of over 47,000 followers on Instagram.
You can find her Insta profile @emmyruss1.
Kim
Kim is the youngest beauty contestant on the dating series. She is 19 years old and comes from Birkenheide.
Kim works in the cosmetic surgery field.
Follow her under the handle @kimschiele.
View this post on Instagram
Juhuuu endlich Feierabend😍✌🏽 Pünktlich dazu ein neues Bild🤍 Ich hoffe ihr habt noch einen schönen Abend 🙈 Ich wollte eigentlich jetzt ins Fitness, aber bei meiner besten Freundin ruft auch eine Shisha nach mir😂 Bin echt hin und her gerissen, vor Allem weil mein Arbeitstag heute auch anstrengend war 🤔 Was würdet ihr an meiner Stelle machen?🤓 📷 @lukraphy • • • #beautyandthenerd #prosieben #mannheim #cologne #düsseldorf #beautygirl #pretty #lookinspo #styleinspiration #stylish #lookoftheday #ootdbloggers #ootdfashion #fashion #instafashionistas #fashionwoman #fashionaddicts #fashionkillas #blogger_de #blogger #likeforlike #me #ootd #fff #girl #lookbook #fashioninspo #followme #lfl #beautynerd
Victoria
Victoria is 22 years old and comes from Austria.
She works as a make-up artist and loves to travel to sunny destinations whenever she has the chance to.
You can find Victoria on Instagram @xvictoriaxvcx, however, her account is private at the time of publication.
Elias
Elias is 24 and comes from Dresden.
He works as a retail assistant. You can follow him under the name @gamerlisi.
View this post on Instagram
Da freut sich aber einer. Warum sollte klar sein: Es ist Donnerstag und das bedeutet eine neue Folge von #beautyandthenerd heute um 20:15 Uhr auf #prosieben. Folgen verpasst? Dann schnell nachholen auf #joyn #beautynerd #beauty #nerd #sun #spain #ibiza #cultureclash #teamorange #teamannalias
Illya
Illya, 21, is one of the youngest nerds on the show.
He is a computer science student and you can find him on Insta under the name @dragonillya.
Julien
Julien is 32 years old and one of his personality traits is that he’s a huge Superman fan.
However, we haven’t managed to find his Instagram profile.
Sven L.
Sven L., 24, works as a warehouse specialist and loves everything about computers.
Follow him under the name @schmuddelsven.
View this post on Instagram
Was kann es schöneres geben, als dicht an dicht mit seiner Beauty zu liegen und sich tief in die Augen zu blicken? 😊 @xvictoriaxvcx und ich – einfach unzertrennlich…oder? 😱 Verpasst die heutige Folge Beauty and the Nerd nicht; das wird wohl eine der coolsten der Staffel 🤩 20:15 Uhr auf Pro7! Direkt danach kann man sich wohl bei "red!" auch noch an meinem Antlitz ergötzen, also bleibt dran! Mit wem guckt ihr Ganoven denn Beauty and the Nerd? Alleine? Partner? Lasst es mich wissen! #beautynerd #nerd #beauty #fashion #socks #beautyandthenerd #prosieben #pro7 #tv #fernsehen #blogger #influencer #wurst #schmuddelsven #instagood #batn #stadtwerth
Sven K.
The other Sven comes from Apolda near Jena.
He’s passionate about religion and video games. His Instagram account is unknown at the time of writing.
Jenny
Jenny is 33 years old and works as a media designer. She is a creative person and some of her hobbies are video games and reading books.
Follow her on Insta @jennifer.horsch.
View this post on Instagram
Wir sind eine Runde weiter und ich hab die Nervosität doch noch in den Griff bekommen! Schaltet also nächste Woche Donnerstag unbedingt wieder ein um 20:15 bei @prosieben für #beautyandthenerd 🥳😎🥰 Welchen Auftritt fandet ihr denn am besten? Lasst mal eure Meinung da, ich bin neugierig 😉
Chris
Chris is Jenny’s partner on the Beauty and the Nerd.
He comes from Cologne and is interested in fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
Find him under the handle @chrisgrey_, though his profile is private at the moment.
Malin
Malin, 28, is a big fashion lover and works as a clerk.
Follow her @malinbrown.
Annabel
Annabel is a budding singer and her aim is to reach for the stars.
She also works as a model and actress.
You can find her @annabelandersonmusic where she has over 11,000 fans at the time of writing.
View this post on Instagram
𝚆𝚎𝚛𝚋𝚞𝚗𝚐 (𝚍𝚞𝚛𝚌𝚑 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚔𝚞𝚗𝚐) 𝚃𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚍𝚘 𝚠𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚑𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚢. 𝙳𝚊𝚜 𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝚖𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚛 𝙻𝚒𝚎𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜𝚋𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝚟𝚘𝚗 @marionlaub 😍 𝚅𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚝 𝚑𝚊𝚋𝚝 𝚒𝚑𝚛 𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚗 𝚒𝚗 𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 𝚐𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚑𝚎𝚗. 𝙳𝚒𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚜 𝙱𝚒𝚕𝚍 𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚗𝚊̈𝚖𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚑 𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚎𝚗 𝚉𝚎𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚗 😍 𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝚠𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚘̈𝚗𝚎 𝙺𝚕𝚎𝚒𝚍 𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚟𝚘𝚗 @lady_caro_lynn_modedesign 𝙵𝚞̈𝚛 𝚖𝚒𝚌𝚑 𝚐𝚎𝚑𝚝 𝚎𝚜 𝚓𝚎𝚝𝚣𝚝 𝚐𝚎𝚖𝚞̈𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚑 𝚊𝚞𝚏 𝚍𝚒𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚌𝚑, 𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚗 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚎𝚗 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚑𝚝 𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚗…. 𝚆𝚒𝚎 𝚠𝚊𝚛 𝚎𝚞𝚎𝚛 𝚃𝚊𝚐 ? ——————————————————– #florida #usa #usatravel #usaroadtrip #designeroutfit #designerfashion #blondesandcookies #annabelanderson #schlagersängerin #ootdfashion #ootdmagazine #musik #dresslover #beautynerd #annabelbeautynerd #beautynerdannabel #prosieben #trashtv #dailypost #dailyinspiration #realitytv
Samira
Samira, 25, comes from Munich.
She is a permanent make-up artist and her Instagram feed is filled with her favourite outfits, make-up tips and more.
Follow her @samirayasminleila.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait to tell you my news 💁🏽♀️🔥 Das ganze Corona hin und her hat so viel Probleme gemacht und mein ganzes Leben auf den Kopf gestellt. Ich hatte endlos Zeit mich mit mir selbst zu beschäftigen.. ich muss sagen: Es hat sich wirklich gelohnt! 😂 Aber ich will noch nicht zu viel verraten. 😷 #News #time #work #life #instagram #instapic #coronavirus #longhair #universe #world #theyearofwishes
Dion
Dion was first partnered up with Selina and then Samira. He is 30 and comes from Berlin.
Follow him on Instagram under the name @dummerdion.
View this post on Instagram
jeden Tag 1 Selfie bis ich 1 blauen Haken habe #day81 (Um @schmuddelsven seelisch zu unterstützen, mache ich mich heute den ganzen Tag über @chrisgrey___ lustig, bitte nehmt das nicht zum Anlass ihm irgendwelche Hassbotschaften zu senden. Wir sind alle Freunde machen uns hier nen kleinen Spaß draus, mehr nicht. #realtalk )
Karina
Karina is 25 years old and according to her profile on Prosieben, she describes herself as a “diva”.
Follow her adventures on Instagram @_carry_iwanowna_.
View this post on Instagram
👸🏼BEAUTY & THE NERD 🤓 Die erste Runde startete gut für mich, doch leider nahm alles eine Wendung. Es sollte wohl nicht sein,findet ihr auch das es blöd für mich gelaufen ist ?🤔 Villeicht hätte ich doch besser von Anfang an jemand anderes wählen sollen? 🤷🏼♀️hätte hätte Fahrrad Kette 🤪 @prosieben #beautynerd #BeautyNerd #beauty #prosieben #nerd #realityshow
Flamur
Flamur, 26, works as a security guard in a museum.
His passions include crime novels, anime and politics. Find him under the name @the_real_schlotzer.
Selina
And last, but not least, we have Selina. She is 28 years old and comes from Cologne.
She trained as a lawyer but works as a personal stylist now.
Follow her @selinabeautyandthenerd.