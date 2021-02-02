Who are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt? 100 Day Dream Home hosts have a daughter together!











Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are the hosts behind HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home. So who are they? Meet the couple behind the show…

The pair help clients to build and design their dream homes in a limited amount of time (yep, you guessed it, taking just 100 days!).

Personalising it to each individual, couple or family, the Florida-based duo have taken the HGTV show into their own, and transformed lives.

So who are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt? Are they married?

Screenshot – 100 Day Dream Home Recap | Creating a Coastal Cottage – HGTV

Who are Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt?

Yamika, 37, works in real estate development and interior design.

She owns Imperial Real Estate LLC, and consultation firm Dirt2Design with show co-host Brian, 38, who she has been married to since 2015.

Mika guides clients through the real state details and design choices, while Brian oversees the construction.

Realtor Brian also appeared on Amazing Race season 15 with his former wife Ericka, and previously opened a chain of fitness clubs in Tampa!

As a couple, they regularly showcase their renovation and construction work on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home.

Mika and Brian did it again! #100DayDreamHome — ThornySwitch (@mnemie_09) January 26, 2021

How did Mika and Brian meet?

They met at high school

Brian got his friend to Mika for a dance on his behalf as he was too shy, which she said no to.

Admitting it was love at first sight for Brian, they later crossed the same path while Mika was in the fitness industry.

Then, the couple reconnected 10 years after graduating from the same high school, and got into a relationship!

@hgtv More Mika & Brian please!!! Just now discovering this show and I love it! #100DayDreamHome — herewithpopcorn (@herewithpopcor1) January 9, 2021

BEFORE AND AFTER: Where is Milla from My 600-lb Life now?

Mika and Brian: Relationship timeline

The couple have been married for over five years.

Mika and Brian have performed together in shows at the Straz Center and the Manatee Players, as well as starred in adverts.

He actually proposed to her on stage!

They have a daughter called Jade together, who is almost 12 years old. Mika gave birth to her before marrying Brian, who is not her biological father.

Their family is made complete with their Lhasa Apso mix dog Bear.

WATCH 100 DAY DREAM HOME ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK