Bupkis season 1 is advertised as a “heightened and fictionalized” version of Pete Davidson’s life, so let’s get to know the cast.

Pete Davidson‘s dating history has consistently been in the headlines, but the former Saturday Night Live star is hoping to shift attention to his blooming acting career. Since leaving the sketch comedy show, the comedian has gone on to lead several films, including King Of Staten Island and Meet Cute, alongside Kaley Cuoco.

For his first major TV series, Pete has tapped several notable names to portray his family and friends, so let’s meet the stars of Bupkis season 1:

Meet the cast of Bupkis

Pete Davidson

Age: 29

Job: Actor and comedian

Partner: Chase Sui Wonders (rumored)

Net worth: $8 million

Protagonist Pete needs no introduction. The 29-year-old portrays himself since Bupkis is based on Pete’s life. This is the second production inspired by his rise to fame. 2020’s King Of Staten Island was promoted as a semi-biographical take on his life.

Davidson is rumored to be dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, who appeared alongside Pete in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and portrays his friend in Bupkis.

Although neither celebrity has confirmed their relationship, Pete and Chase were reportedly in a car accident in Beverly Hills in early March and were spotted kissing in Hawaii.

The actor has remained off Instagram since his one-week return in February 2022. At the time, Pete was nicknamed Skete by Kanye West during their social media beef due to his new romance with Kim Kardashian, but he swiftly deleted his account after posting one promotional post for his project at the time.

Edie Falco

Age: 59

Job: Actress

Partner: Single

Net worth: $50 million

If Edie Falco looks familiar, you may have seen her as Carmela Soprano on HBO‘s hit show, The Sopranos.

For her portrayal of mafia boss Tony Soprano’s wife, Edie has won three Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, and five SAG Awards. Other major roles include Law & Order, 30 Rock, and Avatar 2.

Falco has an Instagram, but it is currently set to private. She is a mother to an adopted son and daughter. Edie previously dated Stanley Tucci and Bill Sage, but is currently single.

She takes her three decades of acting experience to Bupkis to portray Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson. The comedian was predominately raised by Amy after Pete’s father, Scott, passed away during the 9/11 attacks. He was a firefighter.

Scott is not portrayed in Bupkis, but his grandfather and sister are played on-screen.

Joe Pesci

Age: 80

Job: Actor and musician

Partner: Single

Net worth: $50 million

Hollywood icon Joe Pesci portrays Pete’s grandfather, Stephen, in Bupkis. The Peacock show marks Pesci’s first TV gig in 26 years; the last being a Saturday Night Live gig in 1997.

Joe is best known for his collaborations with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese since the late 1970s. He starred in Scorsese’s Raging Bull, Casino, and Goodfellas, the latter being his most notable role.

Recruiting Pesci for Bupkis was a major achievement for Pete, who was honored that the actor loved the script enough to make his TV return. He reportedly gave Davidson the “validation” he needed amid the online hate.

The 80-year-old has been divorced three times. He welcomed a daughter called Tiffany with his third wife, Claudia Haro, in 1992. He later became engaged to model Angie Everhart, who is 27 years his junior, in 2007. They broke up one year after.

Oona Roche

Age: 27

Job: Actress and singer

Partner: Single

Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Instagram: @oonaroche

27-year-old Oona Rocha portrays Pete’s sister, Casey, in Bupkis. Her father is musician David Roche, and her aunts – Maggie, Terre, and Suzzy – were members of the folk vocal trio, The Roches.

Oona’s acting career launched in 2013, with her most notable role being 2019’s The Morning Show, in which she portrayed Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen daughter. She also appeared in one episode of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as a minor character.

All eight episodes of Bupkis season 1 are available to stream on Peacock now.