Gogglebox is one of the nation’s most favourite TV shows.

The Channel 4 series has become so popular with viewers that it won a BAFTA Award in 2014, as well as several NTA awards (2015-2018).

And since the series has become such a massive hit it was only right for the US to pick up and launch a spin-off format as well.

Starting from May 13th, Celebrity Gogglebox USA arrived in the UK with the likes of several American megastars, including Meghan Trainor, Tyra Banks and Rob Lowe.

Taking part in the series are also father and son duo, Master P and Romeo. So, let’s meet them and get to know them better, including their ages and careers.

Meet Romeo and Master P

Romeo Miller and Master P are father and son rappers. Master P has 9 children, 7 from his wife Sonya, including Romeo.

Romeo rose to fame at the start of 2000 after signing with the record company No Limit Records which his father Master P owned at the time.

Romeo was only 12 years old when he released the hit single ‘My Baby’ which received a platinum certification. Plus, his debut album ‘Lil’ Romeo’ was also a massive hit and topped the US charts, coming at number 6 and receiving a gold certification.

Meanwhile, Master P, who is now 53 years old, gained fame with his album ‘Ice Cream Man’ and the hip hop band TRU.

In 2009, Master P was the highest-paid hip hop star at the time, while his estimated net worth in 2020 is $200 million.

Romeo Miller: Career

Apart from his music career, Romeo is also an entrepreneur, actor and model.

He starred in the 2003 film Honey alongside Jessica Alba as a character named Benny. He’s been a model and basketball player too.

Romeo has also hosted the MTV dating reality show Ex on the Beach.

Master P: Career

Master P’s career spans across 30 years and he’s been involved in all sorts of business ventures – from TV and movies to basketball.

He starred with Romeo and his family in his own reality show called Master P’s Family Empire.

Master P signed up contracts with two NBA teams, the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors, in 1998 and 1999 respectively. He also played at the McDonald’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game back in 2008.

