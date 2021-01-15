Netflix: Christine and Gabriel Chiu's net worth explored - Blind Empire doctors are minted!











Christine and Gabriel Chiu star in Netflix’s new reality series Bling Empire – but how much do the on-screen doctors earn?

The Bling Empire doctors are known as successful on-screen celebrities who have made it to the top of the medical world.

Appearing on the new reality series, which follows the lives of wealthy Asians living in Los Angeles, the married couple got some viewers thinking.

So what is Christine and Gabriel’s net worth? Read on to find out!

Dr. Gabriel Chiu in episode 2 “Tale of Two Trusts” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Who are Christine and Gabriel Chiu?

Christine and Gabriel own Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc together.

While Christine is also a philanthropist who works with multiple non-profit organizations, Gabriel has become known for his work on a large clientele.

The couple, who have one son, have been married for over 14 years and are now living in California together.

Bling Empire is brilliant, I will get through this in one sitting. — orbette (@orbette) January 15, 2021

NETFLIX: Who are Kane Lim’s parents?

What do Christine and Gabriel do?

Christine and Gabriel have a shared passion for plastic surgery.

Having graduated from Pepperdine University, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Christine is the managing director of their business.

Gabriel as a renowned celebrity plastic surgeon, having previously attended medical school at the Western University of Health Sciences.

Christine’s husband initially worked in general surgery before deciding to to focus on plastic surgery.

Netflix’s Bling Empire is the real-life Crazy Rich Asians and I’m here for it — Shaunny (@shaunnywalker) January 15, 2021

RHOD: Who is Court Westcott? Net worth and career revealed!

What is Christine and Gabriel’s net worth?

$50 million

In January 2021, the couple’s reported combined net worth is $50 million.

Christine is thought to spend her money on expensive dresses – including some with a 6-figure sum.

Before marrying Gabriel, she is believed to have never failed to miss the Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris and Milan!

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK