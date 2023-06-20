Claim to Fame has confirmed the official cast of its second season – let’s meet all 12 new contestants from the ABC reality show.

Presented by brothers Kevin and Franklin Jonas, the ABC show returns on Monday, June 26 to our screens with a cast of new celebrity relative contestants who will compete to guess each other’s identity.

Each contestant’s goal in the reality competition is to keep their identity a secret while they try to decipher clues about other cast members and their potential celebrity relatives.

Here’s Claim to Fame’s season two cast revealed as they unveil the last message they received from their celebrity relatives.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Claim to Fame season two cast

Carly

Carly’s last message from her celebrity relative was an email that was filled with positive vibes and good luck ahead of the contestant’s appearance on the show.

“The last email I got from my celebrity relative was them wishing me luck and hoping that I do well,” Carly revealed in a promo video for the new series.

Gabriel

“Don’t make me look crazy!!” Gabriel said was their relative’s last message before he joined the second season.

Chris

Chris’s last message before he stepped into the Claim to Fame house was: “You got this. Go and win it.” Chris describes himself as fun, loving and deadly.

We found an Instagram page that appears to be the profile of Chris which holds clues about his real identity and potentially his celebrity relative.

JR

JR received a simple yet powerful message before joining the show. It read: “Go kick ass.”

Hugo

Hugo’s last text from their celebrity relative was very cute and said: “God bless you.”

Karsyn

Karsyn received a very motivational text: “Kick ass.” In a new promotional video shared on Instagram, Karsyn says she is low-key, friendly and intuitive.

Cole

“Be you,” Cole’s last text from their relative read. Cole describes himself as sweet, fiery and lovable.

Cole is a huge Instagram star with over 83,000 followers and one of his posts indicate that he has a very famous sister musician. Dare to look? Hint: Some of her biggest hits are Girl on Fire, No One and Empire State of Mind.

Jane

Jane’s last message was pretty straightforward and it’s clear that their relative knows how to present themselves on the screen.

“Clean up after yourself,” Jane’s message read. “You’re on television.”

Monay

While Monay’s celebrity relative is unconfirmed, she received the following four words in her last message: “Bring home the money.”

That’s how you motivate someone to win a reality show!

Olivia

“This is my assistant’s number,” the text to Olivia read. “But it wasn’t in like a bad way. They were helping me out. It was good.”

Shayne

Shayne, who is rumored to be the daughter of a huge movie star, received the following message: “5 weeks? Okay, I love you.”

She described herself as social, incognito, and strategic. That’s a killer three-way to describe yourself for sure!

Travis

“Best of luck out there,” the last text to Travis read.