Netflix: Meet the Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker cast - Debbie, Destiny and Jalyn!











The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker show features at least 200 dancers, with the Netflix show giving us an insight into their lives.

Debbie Allen is the main lead of the Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker film, with her role as choreographer.

There are also several dancers who we discover along the way, such as Destiny and Jalyn, to name just two main stars.

So let’s meet the pointy-toed cast of the Netflix film, and get to know them!

BridTV 830 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iT5-nIVMiQs/hqdefault.jpg 678129 678129 center

Debbie Allen

Debbie is a 70-year-old who is known for being the executive producer for ABC series Grey’s Anatomy. She plays Dr. Catherine Avery in the show, too!

She is the artistic director at her dance school Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The Netflix star is also an actress, choreographer, director and dancer.

If you didn’t know already, Debbie is a pretty big deal, as she has been nominated 20 times for an Emmy Award, which she has won 3 times.

She’s also a 2-time Tony Awards nominee, won a Golden Globe Award – and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991!

90 DAY FIANCE: Did Larissa get deported? Where is she now?

Destiny Wimpye

She is a dancer for Pacific North West Ballet.

Destiny is also an ambassador for Brown Girls Do Ballet, Discount Dance, As Dancewear, and Perfect Fit Pointe.

The Netflix star is 17 years old and has taught young dancers at The Movement Dance Studio in the US.

NETFLIX: Who is Seema Khan? Age and Instagram!

Jalyn Flowers

The dancer is a 16-year-old who goes to Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

She first starred in Hot Chocolate Nutcracker as a roach at a young age, and eventually became the Fairy Queen aged 15.

Jalyn has performed on the same stage as dancer Misty Copeland, which she said was a “dream come true”.

Wayne Mackins

The featured dancer is an alumni of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

He made it big, and starred in his first Broadway show The Prom.

Wayne went back to the dance academy to help out with choreographing Brothers of the Knight, which he starred in as a boy 20 years before.

Kylie Jefferson

Kylie is a choreographer and dancer at Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

She recently starred in Da Baby and Stunna 4 Vegas’ No Dribble music video.

Kylie is set to star in Netflix’s ballet drama series Tiny Pretty Thing, which is being released on December 14th.

WATCH DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK