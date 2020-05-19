Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The stars of Made in Staten Island have landed a six-part series on MTV.

Called Families of the Mafia, the show follows the lives of four mafia-connected families as they try to navigate their children to a better future.

On the other hand, the younger generation wants to write their own story and this is where challenges begin for parents and their kids.

So, let’s meet the cast of Families of the Mafia and get to know them better, including their social media profiles.

Families of the Mafia: Cast

Karina Seabrook

Paulie Fusco

Taylor O’Toole

Joe O’Toole

Kayla Gonzalez

Christian Patterson

Dennie Augustine

Karina

Karina is the daughter of Karen Gravano and David Seabrook. She was born on July 7th, 1999 in Arizona and she’ll turn 21 years old this year.

She is the granddaughter of Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, the former underboss of the Gambino crime family, who went to prison for selling ecstasy pills.

Instagram: @karinaaseabrook

Paulie

Paulie is Karina’s boyfriend and is 20 years old too.

They were in a toxic relationship on Made in Staten Island, so viewers will get to see whether their love has grown stronger or if fights have once again taken over their romance.

Paulie is no longer on Instagram.

Taylor

Taylor is 23 years old.

Her parents are Billy O’Toole and Jessica Clare. Her father Billy was involved with the Irish mafia, leaving her mother Jessica to take care of Taylor and her four siblings on her own.

Taylor’s twin brother is Joe O’Toole.

Instagram: @taylorotoolee

Joe

Joe is 23 years old as well. Apart from his twin Taylor, Joe has two more brothers called Matthew and Vinny, and a younger sister, Gianna.

Joe has two kids – a daughter named Joie and a son.

Instagram: @joeotoole

Kayla

On Made in Staten Island, Kayla made a name for herself as someone who “never backs down from a fight”.

For instance, she had a strong argument with co-star Christian Patterson on the series last year.

According to her Instagram, Kayla has found love with a new partner, and wrote: “I picked a good one”.

Instagram: @kayla.gonzalezz

Christian

Christian comes from an Italian family.

He’s had a tough upbringing after his father went to prison for selling over $20,000 worth of heroin. Christian has had his own run-ins with the law too as he didn’t shy away from getting himself in some trouble.

In an Instagram post from December 2019, Christian revealed that his father is out of prison and wrote: “Pops back like he never left”.

Instagram: @718cp

Dennie

Dennie is appearing on Families of the Mafia with her mother Lisa Augustine.

Her ethnicity is multicultural and in the Instagram post down below, Dennie revealed to a fan that she comes from “American, Italian and African” origin.

Dennie’s father left her family when she was just 7 years old and she lives with her mom, stepfather and two younger brothers.

Her partner is called Gennaro Palomba.

Instagram: @dennieaugustine

