Goblin Works Garage: Who is Helen Stanley? Car-loving presenter came from fashion industry!











Fans of car transformation show Goblin Works Garage are now wondering who Helen Stanley is. We already know she is a fashion-turned-car-lover, so what else is there to know about her?

She works alongside Jimmy de Ville and Ant Partridge to add eye-catching, wacky designs to some of the world’s best known cars and bikes.

It is in aid of reviving British engineering company Goblin Works, with cameras taking viewers through the design process, from start to finish!

So who is Helen Stanley? Let’s look into how she went from the fashion to car industry…

Who is Helen Stanley?

Helen is a car customizer, who says she is as a “self-confessed boy racer”.

She is a fan of classic cars, and loves BMW E30s, M1s, Audi Quattros, Sierra Cosworth RS500s, 70s and 80s rally cars and touring cars.

The Goblin Works Garage star runs Anti-Taste Collective, to encourage a wider, more diverse audience to get involved in the car scene.

Helen: Career and background

She went from a 10-year career in the fashion industry to working on car custom builds.

The Quest star was a fashion blogger who started Helen’s Wardrobe, which mixed high street, designer, vintage and alternative fashion.

Aside from Goblin Works Garage, she has showcased her talents on Quest’s Motor Pickers, World’s Greatest Cars and World’s Greatest Cars, as well as the BBC’s I’m Not Driving That With Ali-A.

Helen is also a blogger who documents all of her builds and car designs on her website, with her earliest post in 2014.

She has her own YouTube, where she posts all things cars – including reviews!

Helen on Instagram

She posts her latest car projects on her profile, as well as some insights into her personal life – such as being a dog mum to Molly.

Helen shares several pictures with her Goblin Works Garage co-star Anthony Partridge. Her bio includes podcast This Custom Life, which they host together.

As viewers would expect, her Instagram is pretty much filled with cars!

