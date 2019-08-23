University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

For all the major television networks, it appears that love is in the air over summer. This 2019 we’ve seen Love Island and Celebs Go Dating hit our screens throughout the sunny months and now the BBC have thrown their hat in the ring.

BBC Three launched a spin on the regular dating show with Heartbreak Holiday, where ten brokenhearted 20-somethings travel across Europe’s Mediterranean having the summer of their lives. And also hopefully getting over their heartbreak!

In the first episode, Lauren stands out as one of Heartbreak Holiday’s stars as she struggles to get over her ex of seven years who had cheated on her.

Here’s the lowdown on Lauren Alexa Williams.

Meet Lauren Williams

Lauren Alexa Williams is a 22-year-old PT and fitness instructor from Birmingham.

She has always been keen on fitness and keeping in shape as we are told from the outset and Lauren graduated from the University of Wolverhampton with a BA in Dance in 2018.

As with the nine others, Lauren’s heartbreak will be at the centre of the series.

Lauren was with her boyfriend from the age of 15-years-old and they were together for five solid years before things started to go awry.

Lauren’s tale of heartbreak

A year before coming on the Heartbreak Holiday, her ex came back into her life which led Lauren back into heartbreak territory. She had been cheated on by her ex multiple times and yet was not able to move past him.

In the first episode, which focusses mainly on Lauren, she said: “When my ex cheated on me I did start to doubt myself and I was really blaming myself for the situation that happened.”

Her best friend IRL, Brooklyn, showed up to see Lauren and help snap her out of her funk.

Brooklyn said: “You need to move on, move forward, remove all of that bad energy.”

And one pep talk from Brooklyn seemed to do just the trick! Lauren was out partying with the rest of the group in a matter of hours, looking chirpier than ever.

What is Lauren’s PT business?

After Lauren was cheated on, she decided to turn her life upside down, Khloé Kardashian Revenge Body-style!

In episode 1, Lauren said: “I wasn’t even fat, I was just overweight. So I got in the gym, I lost three and a half stone in three months.”

And she turned her skills in the gym into a fully-fledged business. Lauren is now a qualified PT and her business Lauren Alexa Fitness has already racked up a strong clientele in Birmingham.

Check out her website or follow Lauren on Instagram @laurenalexa_fitness where she already has over 26,000 followers for her fitness routines and diet plans.

