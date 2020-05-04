Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its launch in 2013, Married to Medicine has continually brought the glitz, drama and posh lives of women working in the medical industry.

On the Bravo series, the cast features doctors and wives of doctors, as they juggle through their personal and professional lives – caring for patients during the day and living their glamorous social lives at night.

The series has branched out to the West Coast, bringing the second season of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles.

One of the stars on the reality series is Jazmin who takes part as the wife of Dr Gadson Johnson. So, let’s meet Jazmin and Dr Gadson and get to know them better.

Married to Medicine: LA: Who is Jazmin?

Jazmin Johnson is a TV personality and aspiring actress.

Born in Inglewood, Jazmin lives in a gorgeous six-bedroom villa in Beverly Hills with her husband and their son.

Apart from her stint on Married to Medicine: LA, she is an entrepreneur and fitness blogger. For instance, she owns the clothing line Nadege 90210 which offers “timeless women’s wear”.

The Bravo star also runs a YouTube channel under the name Jazmin Johnson, though that’s still a new thing among Jazmin’s many professional gigs.

Who is Jazmin’s husband Dr Gadson Johnson?

Jazmin is married to Dr Gadson Johnson.

Dr Gadson is a psychiatrist and has been in the medical field for 15 years now. He runs his own practice in Santa Monica, California.

He completed his medical studies at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine.

But while Jazmin’s life is right in the media spotlight, quite naturally, Dr Gadson stays away from TV appearances and is not active on social media.

Jazmin and Gadson Johnson on Instagram

Jazmin and Gadson are both on Instagram, but only Jazmin uses her profile full-time.

With over 330 posts, Jazmin has 113k followers at the time of writing, while Gadson has a modest follower count of 91 people and has zero posts.

You can find Jazmin on Insta @jazminajohnson and Gadson under the handle @sirg12.

