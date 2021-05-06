HBO Max: Legendary judges season 2 line-up revealed - meet Law and co!











HBO Max’s Legendary season 2 is hitting our screens. We have the line-up of judges, which underground ballroom dancers will try to impress.

Contestants will be put to the ultimate task, from dance challenges and to showcasing fashion, with a hefty cash prize on the line.

Following ten groups known as ‘houses’, the ballroom competition will see them fight for $100,000 and try to win scores of ten from the judges.

So, who is on the season 2 Legendary judge line-up? We have a list of four well-known entertainment industry legends appearing on the 2021 series…

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion – is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Originally from Houston, Texas, she became recognised when videos of her freestyling went viral on social media, especially Instagram.

The 26-year-old has grown to huge success over the last few years, and became the first female hip hop artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999, at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela is an English actress, radio presenter, model, writer and activist.

She began her career on Channel 4, where she hosted a pop culture series in the T4 strand from 2009 until 2012.

The judge now calls herself a “feminist in progress” and runs a podcast called I Weigh which focuses on mental health.

Leiomy Maldonado

Leiomy is a dancer, model, choreographer and actress with Pose FX.

Known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue”, she is a transgender Afro-Puerto Rican instructor and activist, who specialises in ballroom dancing.

She was a member of the dance troupe “Vogue Evolution”, which was featured on Season 4 of America’s Best Dance Crew.

Law Roach

Law Roach is a celebrity stylist from Chicago, Illinois. He was born on July 20th, 1978, which makes him 42 years old.

He started his career at his (now-defunct) Deliciously Vintage boutique in Chicago. Law blew up in the styling world when Kanye West visited Deliciously Vintage in 2009.

It brought him to global attention – and many new celebrity clients!

