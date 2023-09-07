Love Is Blind season 5 will arrive at the end of September 2023, so let’s get to know the cast, including their Instagram profiles and jobs.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another season of Love Is Blind, and this time, they’re heading to Houston, Texas.
Netflix has announced the full cast list so let’s check them out – from their occupations to their official cast profile photos.
Episodes 1 to 4 of Love Is Blind season 5 will release on Friday, September 22. Episodes 5 to 7 air on September 29, followed by episodes 8 and 9 on October 6. The finale drops on October 13.
Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5
There are 28 singles this year:
Miriam
Age: 32
Job: Scientist
Instagram: @mimah_
Paige
Age: 32
Job: Stylist
Instagram: @paigetilly
Connor
Age: 31
Job: Geoscientist
Instagram: @connor_t_moore
Milton
Age: 25
Job: Petroleum engineer
Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4
Enoch
Age: 27
Job: Financial advisor
Instagram: @enoch_culliver
Izzy
Age: 31
Job: Sales
TikTok: @izzyzapata2
Renee
Age: 32
Job: Veterinarian
Instagram: @missreneepoche
Carter
Age: 30
Job: Construction
Instagram: @carterdaleyall
Chris
Age: 28
Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy
Josh
Age: 32
Job: Sales representative
Instagram: @jsimmons1818
Ernesto
Age: 32
Job: Supply chain manager
Instagram: @esj_28
Linda
Age: 32
Job: Talent acquisition recruiter
Instagram: @lindachi_
Maris
Age: 30
Job: HR specialist
Instagram: @maristx
Shondra
Age: 32
Job: Flight attendant
Instagram: @shonlaaa
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Job: ICU travel nurse
Instagram: @aalove4_
Lydia
Age: 32
Job: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
Jarred
Age: 34
Job: University director
Instagram: @jarredinpictures
Uche
Age: 34
Job: Lawyer/entrepreneur
Instagram: @imabovethelaw
Jared
Age: 32
Job: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared
Johnie
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer
Instagram: @johniemaraist
Taylor
Age: 26
Job: Teacher
Instagram: @taylormrue
Erica
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager
Instagram: @ericaanthony
Stacy
Age: 34
Job: Director of operations
Instagram: @stacyrenae926
Mayra
Age: 25
Job: Minister
Instagram: @mayraaa_c
Estefania
Age: 30
Job: Teacher/dancer
Ethnicity: Mexican
Instagram: @estefbaila
Efrain
Age: 27
Job: Software sales
Instagram: @eefffyy03
Justice
Age: 28
Job: Personal trainer
Instagram: @thattrainerjustice
Robert
Age: 30
Job: Special education teacher
Instagram: @rockwithrob
Where are Love Is Blind season 4 stars now?
Tiffany and Brett
Season 4 favorites Tiffany and Brett are still married one year later. Tiffany moved from Seattle to Portland, Oregon to make the relationship work and although she misses her familiar surroundings, the Netflix star is happier than ever.
Bliss and Zack
Zack and Bliss are another couple who celebrated their one-year anniversary on Love Is Blind: After The Altar. The episodes showed the Goytowskis visiting the doctor’s office for the sake of their children. No, they’re not having kids anytime soon; Zack has been trying to fix his pet allergy issues so Bliss’ dog and cast, Asher and Blythe, could live with them.
Chelsea and Kwame
Kwame Appiah moved to Seattle for Chelsea Griffin and together they live just around the corner from the Goytowskis! In After The Altar, things became emotional as they reflected on their year-long journey together. Chelsea admitted she felt guilty that Kwame had to sacrifice his love of travel for her busy schedule.
Marshall
After a messy split from Jackie, Marshall Glaze found love with Chay Barnes. She made her TV debut on After The Altar and they have been together since July 15, 2022. Marshall even hinted that she is The One after telling Brett: “Chay makes me feel loved every time she looks in my eyes. That’s who I want to spend my life with.”
Jackie and Josh
Josh and Jackie are still going strong and moved into their first apartment together. Jackie patched things up with Marshall at Chelsea’s birthday celebration and apologized for their breakup.
Micah
Micah has moved to Seattle permanently since she was flying back and forth to Arizona. The marketing manager has yet to find a new beau and admitted on After The Altar that she still had feelings for Paul since they continued texting despite him seeing a new woman. They ultimately decided to cut contact and Micah remained besties with Paul’s mom.
It’s unknown whether the exes are still in contact today.
Paul
Paul has officially moved on and is now dating a woman named Geneva Dunham, who is originally from Vancouver. The couple became Instagram official in May 2023 with a post documenting their travels.
Irina
Irina updated on After The Altar that she is still single. She has been focused on her event planning business, Solo Collective.