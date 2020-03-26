Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s Next in Fashion, Amazon have created their own fashion design series which launches on Friday, March 27th.
Making the Cut sees two Project Runway alum, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, challenge twelve designers for the chance to win an insane prize which would launch their careers. The winner of Making the Cut will win $1,000,000 to create their debut collection, which will then be made for sale on Amazon worldwide.
So, we thought it best to get to know the cast of designers better. We found them on Instagram!
Making the Cut season 1: Cast
- Megan Smith
- Sander Bos
- Rinat Brodach
- Ji Won Choi
- Jonny Cota
- Troy Arnold
- Sabato Russo
- Jasmine Chong
- Will Riddle
- Josh Hupper
- Martha Gottwald
- Esther Perbandt
Meet the cast on Instagram
Jasmine Chong
Jasmine is a luxury womenswear designer who is based in New York City and the Hamptons.
You can follow her on Instagram @jasminechongofficial.
Sabato Russo
Sabato runs his own namesake brand in Milan, Italy.
Find him on Instagram @sabatorusso.
Sabato Russo, Milan, Italy @makingthecuttv The eldest and most experienced designer in the bunch, Sabato Russo has worked in fashion for over 25 years, starting with modeling before going into design. Russo is the owner of two successful Milanese brands, Sartorial Monk and Sabato Russo, both of which are all about elegance, minimalism, and luxury.
Sander Bos
Sander is from Hasselt, Belgium and runs his fashion house which is largely inspired by modern art.
Follow him on Instagram @sanderbosofficial.
Troy Arnold
Troy is a New York-based designer, and a professor at Parsons School of Design. Troy is a soft sculpture and textiles artist.
Check him out on Instagram @helene_of_troy.
On my Denzel swag.. sheeesh, call your friends and tell your neighbors because it’s about to go DOWN!!! So stay tuned for March 27th D-DAY @amazonprimevideo on @makingthecuttv they’ll finally know my name…#makingthecut @heidiklum @timgunn @carineroitfeld @naomi @nicolerichie @josephaltuzarra @chiaraferragni
Will Riddle
Will Riddle is a designer from New York, who describes his work as “glamorous, dramatic, tacky” on Instagram.
Check out what Will’s talking about @w.llriddle.
Rinat Brodach
Rinat is a fashion designer whose work divides the gender divide. She is from Gan Yavne in Israel.
Follow Rinat on Instagram @rinatbrodach.
Moonlight family 🖤 #comingsoon‼️ . May everyone and their families be safe around the world and may all this come to an end very soon!!! 🙏🏼✨🤍 . . . 📸 @michelearazi . . . . #RinatBrodach #genderfree #moonlightfamily🌙 #photoshoot #HaSalonNYC #familyfirst❤️ #moonlighting #makingthecut #amazonprime #amazonfashion #amazonprimevideo #heidiklum #timgunn #naomicampbell #carineroitfeld #nicolerichie #chiaraferragni #josephaltuzarra #fashionseries #fashioncompetition #pandemic #globalbrand #filmphotography #pointandshoot #sneakpreview
Follow the rest of the cast on Instagram
- Josh: @babyghost_nyc
- Martha: @neu_byrne
- Megan: @_meganrenee__
- Esther: @estherperbandt
- Ji Won: @ji.won.choi
- Jonny: @jonnycota
Meet Making the Cut’s judges
Of course, Heidi and Tim will be heading up the series as the lead hosts, but they have also enlisted the help of some of the world’s most important players in fashion.
Naomi Campbell, model and fashion superstar, is always going to be tough to impress. But along with Naomi are some key designers, editors are influencers.
They are Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Joseph Altuzarre and Carine Roitfeld.
