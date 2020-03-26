University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s Next in Fashion, Amazon have created their own fashion design series which launches on Friday, March 27th.

Making the Cut sees two Project Runway alum, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, challenge twelve designers for the chance to win an insane prize which would launch their careers. The winner of Making the Cut will win $1,000,000 to create their debut collection, which will then be made for sale on Amazon worldwide.

So, we thought it best to get to know the cast of designers better. We found them on Instagram!

Jasmine Chong

Jasmine is a luxury womenswear designer who is based in New York City and the Hamptons.

You can follow her on Instagram @jasminechongofficial.

Sabato Russo

Sabato runs his own namesake brand in Milan, Italy.

Find him on Instagram @sabatorusso.

Sander Bos

Sander is from Hasselt, Belgium and runs his fashion house which is largely inspired by modern art.

Follow him on Instagram @sanderbosofficial.

Troy Arnold

Troy is a New York-based designer, and a professor at Parsons School of Design. Troy is a soft sculpture and textiles artist.

Check him out on Instagram @helene_of_troy.

Will Riddle

Will Riddle is a designer from New York, who describes his work as “glamorous, dramatic, tacky” on Instagram.

Check out what Will’s talking about @w.llriddle.

Rinat Brodach

Rinat is a fashion designer whose work divides the gender divide. She is from Gan Yavne in Israel.

Follow Rinat on Instagram @rinatbrodach.

Follow the rest of the cast on Instagram

Meet Making the Cut’s judges

Of course, Heidi and Tim will be heading up the series as the lead hosts, but they have also enlisted the help of some of the world’s most important players in fashion.

Naomi Campbell, model and fashion superstar, is always going to be tough to impress. But along with Naomi are some key designers, editors are influencers.

They are Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Joseph Altuzarre and Carine Roitfeld.

