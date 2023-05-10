Amazon Freevee is bringing the new reality series The GOAT – let’s meet the cast from Kristen Doute to Alyssa Edwards.

The exciting new cast of the series features some of the biggest reality personalities from well-known shows like Big Brother, The Bachelor, and Drag Race.

From The Bachelor’s Tayshia Adams to former Real Housewife of New York star Jill Zarin, the cast is fully packed with celebrities. Let’s meet the cast from Amazon’s new reality series and learn about them.

Tayshia Adams

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Net worth: $1 to $5 million

Tayshia joined season 23 of The Bachelor and appeared in the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise. She gained nationwide fame when she replaced Clare Crawley during The Bachelorette’s season 16.

She was a co-host of the next two seasons of The Bachelorette and launched the clothing line Amaryllis x Tayshia in October 2021.

Joe Amabile

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD

Age: 37

Job: Reality star

Partner: Serena Pitt

Joe gained popularity when he joined the cast of The Bachelorette in season 14. He might have been eliminated during the first week of the series but he was cast in Bachelor in Paradise’s fifth and seventh seasons.

Kristen Doute

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Age: 40

Job: Designer and TV personality

Partner: Luke Broderick

Net worth: $1 million

Kristen is best known as a cast member on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules before she was fired in 2020 after an incident with another co-star. She now hosts the popular podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.

Reza Farahan

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actor and reality star

Partner: Adam Neely

Net worth: $7 million

A staple face on the series Shahs of Sunset, Reza is busy with his career as a realtor and running the luxury hair care brand Be Obsessed by Reza.

In recent months, Reze has been documenting his intense fitness journey on Instagram where he regularly uploads videos of his workouts.

CJ Franco

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Comedian

CJ gained popularity on the online series Evil Little Brother which has amassed 27 million views on YouTube. She is also an innovative influencer who loves to create content on her social media channels.

Wendell Holland

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Age: 39

Job: Entrepreneur and TV personality

Wendell is a successful furniture owner and he rose to fame after winning the 36th season of Survivor: Ghost Island. He returned to Survivor: Winners at War and also appeared on the HGTV show Hot Mess House.

Teck Holmes

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Age: 47

Job: Actor

Teck embarked on his television career after his appearance on MTV’s The Real World: Hawaii. He later landed roles in NCIS, The Parkers, and Nickelodeon’s Taina, among others.

He studied film, television, and theatre studies and has worked on three feature films and produced over 20 music videos and commercials.

Alyssa Edwards

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Age: 43

Job: TV personality

Net worth: $4 million

Alyssa is a Drag Race icon, having starred in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Alyssa runs the dance studio Beyond Belief Dance Company and is one of the most influential Drag Race contestants on Instagram with two million followers.

Paola Mayfield

Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Paola is known for her appearances in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, including 90 Day Fiancé (2014), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2016) and 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined (2020).

Apart from her reality TV career, Paola is a fitness trainer, professional wrestler and nutrition coach.

Da’Vonne Rogers

Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Age: 34

Job: Actress

After appearing in three separate seasons of Big Brother, Da’Vonne is pursuing a career as an actress. Last summer, she took part in a stage production called Ain’t No Family Like The One I Got.

Joey Sasso

Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: TV personality

Joey began his career making movies on his family’s home video recorder at a young age before realizing that he wants to be the one in front of the cameras.

He is best known for winning the first season of The Circle and recently appeared in the Netflix dating series Perfect Match.

Jason Smith

Age: 45

Job: Chef

Jason is the winner of Food Network Star season 13 and was a judge on the Food Network series Best Baker in America.

He recently published his first cookbook, Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist, which features his favorite family recipes.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: TV personality and entrepreneur

Partner: Cameron Hamilton

Net worth: $1.5 million (estimated)

The Love Is Blind star is a busy individual as she is an entrepreneur, published author, podcast host, and, of course, television personality.

Jill Zarin

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Age: 59

Job: Actress and TV personality

Partner: Gary Brody

Jill is a former cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City and season two of The Ultimate Girls Trip.