There’s a new BBC Three series which is like a perfect combination of Ex on the Beach and Love Island: Heartbreak Holiday.

This brand new series sees ten 20-somethings travel around Europe, attempt to get over their heartbreak and get pretty loose and wild along the way. Come on, who can go to Mykonos and not have a wild time?

So just who are the ten singletons taking on this new reality series?

Here’s the lowdown on the cast, from their Instagrams to their heartbreak tales!

Lauren Williams

Already on her way to fame, 22-year-old Lauren is a dance graduate from the University of Wolverhampton who turned her passion for fitness into an online business.

Lauren is a qualified PT and her business Lauren Alexa Fitness has already racked up a strong clientele.

Join Lauren’s 26,000 following on Instagram @laurenalexa_fitness for her best snaps, workout plans and more.

Courtney Reynolds

Courtney is a 20-year-old drama student originally from Nuneaton. She now lives in Liverpool and is studying at Liverpool John Moores University.

Heartbreak Holiday is not going to be Courtney’s only stint on television as she is also signed up to MTV’s Love Squad.

Follow Courtney on Instagram @courtney.reynoldsx for all her latest updates!

Archie

Archie entered the series having only just come out as gay to his family. The 22-year-old is looking to share his heartbreak and find some acceptance during his time on Heartbreak Holiday.

He is from Brighton and runs AMBush Designs, a design and clothing brand.

You can find Archie’s main Instagram @versarxhie or his design account @ambush.designs.

Luke Gravelle

Luke liked to stir up trouble on the show, entering as the only participant in a relationship. He was seeing a girl named Ellie from his hometown, but that quickly turned rocky as he kissed Courtney in the first few days.

The 21-year-old from Southport has been at the centre of much of the show’s drama. From fighting with Mel to slipping up with Ellie and Courtney by kissing other girls!

Check out Luke on Instagram @lukegravelle.

Maxine Heron

Maxine describes herself as “fresh from the Home Counties.” She has been working in a variety of jobs over the years in Wycombe before moving to London.

Maxine already has quite an Instagram following, thanks to her work modelling and LGBTQ+ projects and campaigns.

You can join her 3300-strong following on her Insta @maxineheron.

Jordy

On Jordy’s Instagram – @jordyznation – he describes himself as a TV personality. He also works as a brand ambassador for Halifornia Apparel.

Jordy’s Insta bio also reveals he is of Burundian descent.

Deano Cummins

Deano Cummins is the 25-year-old cheeky chap of the show.

The Londoner is the joker of the show and if you’re a fan of Deano’s then be sure to follow him on Instagram @deanocummins.

Sean Vel

Sean is a 22-year-old from North Wales who now lives in Manchester.

He entered the show hoping to get over his previous relationship.

Follow Sean on Instagram @seanvel!

Erin White

Erin is the youngest participant on Heartbreak Holiday at just 18-years-old.

Like Courtney, Erin is no stranger to performing for cameras as she was previously Miss Teen GB!

Check out Welsh-beauty Erin’s Instagram @erin.liz.white.

Melissa Bako

Melissa – or Mel – is from Sheffield and now lives in Birmingham. Not much is known yet about what Mel does off the show.

But if you want to know more about her, make sure you follow Mel on Insta @melxgodx.

