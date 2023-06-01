The chaotic cast of The Real Housewives Of Orange County is back for 2023 so let’s get to know the main gang, from their husbands to their net worth.

Summer is heating up as the lovely ladies of The Real Housewives Of Orange County are returning with season 17 on June 7, 2023.

Drama is expected in the OC but things may reach new levels as the cast receives a major shakeup. There are a few returning faces, including some that left things on a sour note so season 17 will document how the reality stars patch things up – or not.

Without further ado. let’s get to know Bravo‘s class of 2023.

Credit Bravo Youtube channel

The Real Housewives Of Orange Country 2023 cast

Tamra Judge

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Age: 55

Job: Fitness coach

Partner: Eddie Judge

Children: Ryan Vieth, Sidney Barney, Sophia Barney, Spencer Barney

Net Worth: $3 million

Tamra Judge is making her triumphant return as a main housewife after leaving in season 14. She joined the Bravo family in 2007 and quickly became an iconic member. Along with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra was part of the OC trio known as the Tres Amigas.

It’s unsure if the ex-BFFs will mend their friendship as the RHOC press release teases that Tamra “comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned.”

Expect to see appearances by her husband of 10 years, Eddie Judge, as cameras film the lovebirds closing their beloved gym, CUT Fitness.

Shannon Storms Beador

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Age: 59

Job: Actress

Partner: Identity unknown

Children: Sophie Beador, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador

Net Worth: $20 million

Shannon Storms Beador has been a housewife since season 9, making her the third longest cast mate behind Vicki and Tamra.

If you’re wondering if Shannon returns to good terms with Tamra, you’ll be happy to know that they have hashed out all the tension…at least for now! The friends, including Vicki, were spotted living their best lives together during filming in Tulum, and have been reposting each other’s uploads on Instagram as recently as April 2023.

Be prepared to learn more about Shannon’s dating life after the RHOC star revealed she had split from her boyfriend of more than three years, John Janssen. Storms Beador admitted she was “blindsided” by the breakup since she believed Janssen was The One.

She has moved on with a new partner who is “very handsome and super, super sweet”, but his identity remains under wraps.

Heather Dubrow

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Age: 54

Job: Actress

Partner: Terry Dubrow

Children: Max Dubrow, Kat Dubrow, Nicolas Dubrow, Ace Dubrow

Net Worth: $70 million

With Heather Dubrow‘s twins, Max and Nick, are heading to college meaning the mom-of-four has much more free time. In season 17, she’s looking to kickstart her acting career once again. The TV star is best known for portraying Lydia DeLucca in the 2000s comedy That’s Life.

Since starting a family with the plastic surgeon and Botched star, Terry Dubrow, Heather’s own career has taken a backseat. She has, however, been active on YouTube, giving fans what they’ve been begging for years: a house tour of their grand Chateau Dubrow, which sold for $55 million in 2022.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Age: 39

Job: Real estate agent

Partner: Travis Mullen

Children: Nicholas Kirschenheiter, Luca Kirschenheiter, and Sienna Rose Kirschenheiter

Net Worth: $1 million

Gina is on her fifth RHOC season, which will see the housewife venture into her new career: real estate. She will be joining forces with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, an investment banking expert.

The 39-year-old gave fans a major career update in mid-May off the heels of Mother’s Day. “Being able to provide for my children is my number one priority,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am very excited to announce that I am embarking on a new adventure as I recently acquired my California Real Estate License!”

She is currently working at The Archuletta Team in Rancho Mission Viejo, California.

Emily Simpson

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Age: 47

Job: Attorney and fashion designer

Partner: Shane Simpson

Children: Annabelle Simpson, Luke Simpson, Keller Simpson

Net Worth: $900,000

Emily made her first RHOC appearance as a guest in season 10 and officially joined the crew three years later.

The housewife has been an attorney since 2012, but she’s leaving the cases to her husband of 14 years, Shane Simpson, who recently passed the California Bar Exam. Emily is now a stay-at-home mom to their daughter and twin sons.

Jennifer Pedranti

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Age: 45

Job: Yoga studio owner

Partner: Ryan Boyajian

Children: Dawson Pedranti, Greyson Pedranti, Everleigh Pedranti, Dominic Pedranti, one name unknown

Jennifer is the new housewife on the block. She joined the cast through Tamra, most likely via their connections to CUT Fitness. The Bravo newbie is currently dating Ryan Boyajian, a CUT Fitness member at the same gym owned by Tamra. Jennifer has been the subject of the gossip mill in the OC following affair rumors with her new beau.

As a strong advocate for fostering children, the TV star is a mother to five kids who range from age five to 18. She recently fostered her youngest child, Dominic, so the TV star will be balancing her large family as she navigates her split from her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti.

William is a biotech entrepreneur and executive; he co-founded several companies, one of which reportedly sold for $70 million.

Taylor Armstrong

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Age: 51

Job: Actress

Partner: John Bluher

Children: Kennedy Caroline Armstrong

Net Worth: $2.5 million

Taylor Armstrong makes Bravo history as the first housewife to switch cities. The 51-year-old is a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, despite moving to Orange County nearly one decade ago. As a budding actress, Taylor is counting on guidance from Heather, but tension rises when the latter “dismisses her offer to be a part of a movie cast”.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.