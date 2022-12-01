Forged in Fire: Knife or Death has landed on Netflix. The show originally aired on the History channel and is a spin-off from the fan-favorite Forged in Fire, but with a new twist and cast! Let’s meet the cast of the hit show Forged in Fire knife or death cast including professional wrestler Bill Goldberg.

In each episode, 8 contestants bring their sharpest, strongest blades to hack through obstacle courses as they attempt to stab and slice objects which get in their way of the finish line.

The contestant who finishes in the quickest time advances to the season finale where a huge cash prize is at stake!

Alongside the knife expert contestants are some well-known experts themselves, so for new viewers, let’s meet the cast of Forged In Fire: Knife Or Death.

Bill Goldberg

Hosting the show is Bill Goldberg. Also known by the name ‘Goldberg’, Bill is an American retired professional wrestler and former professional football player, best known for his time in WWE.

The 55-year-old is known as one of the most powerful wrestlers of all time. Credited with inventing the famous ‘spear’ wrestling move, he gained a reputation as being the best at executing the move, which still stands to this day.

Speaking about the Forged in Fire spin-off to TV Insider, Bill said:

“I think everyone is going to have someone to cheer for. A lot of demographics are represented. You’ll instantly have a built-in favorite or nemesis or someone to cheer for or against. You can’t help but be emotionally invested.”

Tu Lam

Tu Lam co-hosts the show alongside Bill and is a martial arts and edged weapon expert, as well as a former US Army Special Forces Soldier, where he served for 23 years.

If that wasn’t enough Tu Lam is also the inspiration behind the character Ronin in the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Originally from Vietnam, Tu Lam came to America in 1979 with his family after the Vietnam War. Speaking on this to Activision he said:

“In 1979, my family escaped on a boat overstuffed with other fleeing refugees. The atmosphere was crowded, humid, scorching, and extremely uncomfortable. My family and I were terrified at the unknown.”

Travis Wuertz

Viewers of the original Forged in Fire may recognize Travis Wuertz. The two-time winner has landed himself a role in the spin-off as a blade inspection specialist.

Contestants must submit their weapons to Travis for examination before they even start the course. Travis then has the power to immediately disqualify contestants in case of any safety issues or failures within the weapons.

Travis began to make knives at the age of 13 on his family farm and is now the founder of Wuertz Machine Works, home of the original TW-90 Vertical/Horizontal Grinder.

Speaking on his Forged in Fire: Knife or Death cast mates to TV Insider, host Bill Goldberg said:

“With Tu and Travis, you have two guys who are in the top echelon at their given profession, and first and foremost, good human beings. To be able to work with such qualified people and good people, it’s a true honor. It’s not something that happens every day.”

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Series 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

