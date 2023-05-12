Reality Titbit learn more about every cast member from I Kissed a Boy as the new dating series debuts on BBC Three on Sunday.

The UK’s first gay male dating show is set to hit our screens with Australian TV presenter and pop star Dannii Minogue.

The dating show features singletons who will meet their potential partner on a first date when they share a kiss and decide if there are any flying sparks between them.

The show is the first of its kind in the UK and includes a cast of 10 contestants ready to mingle under the Italian sun. As the show premieres on BBC3 on Sunday (May 14), let’s meet the I Kissed a Boy cast and get to know each contestant.

Bobski

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 23

Job: Airline manager

Bobski relocated to the UK from Poland when he was seven years old. Once a semi-professional tennis player, he now works as an airline manager.

Bobski wants to meet Prince Charming on the dating show after being single for a couple of years.

“I won’t spoil the show for you but you can definitely expect lots of kissing, a cheeky twerk here and there, and a little bit of Bobski magic,” he says.

Jake

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 27

Job: Trainer for a pub group

Jake hails from Swansea and works as a regional trainer for a pub group. He grew up in Spain and moved to the UK when he was seven.

Addressing the dating show, he says: “I love the fact that every day was something different, with people from all different backgrounds. It’s been life-changing and I hope it helps other people to find love and kindness in the world.”

Jake is after a partner who is passionate about nature as him and dreams of having two kids, two dogs, and perhaps a chicken.

Gareth

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 28

Job: Stylist

Gareth is very passionate about fashion and vintage couture. He says he is tired of dating people with “toxic masculinity” and hopes to find someone with self-confidence.

“I just hope that some queer kid, who’s scared to be who they are, sees this and it makes them feel strong, glorious, and powerful enough for them to accept and display their true authentic selves to the world,” Gareth explains.

Ben

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 28

Ben was raised in Edinburgh and has been living in London for the last four years. He describes himself as someone with “the goofiness of Goofy with the grumpiness of Shrek” and hopes to find a partner who can put a smile on his face.

Josh

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 24

Growing up in a Mormon family in Rhyl, North Wales, Josh came out as gay later in his life. He reveals that he’s never kissed a boy as it took him some time to learn about himself.

“Many people have the misconception that ‘gay’ is a certain look or trait so having a show like this really helps to break down those stereotypes,” he says.

Joseph

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 23

Joseph currently studies performing arts in London and dreams to pursue a career in acting. He calls himself a fashionista obsessed with jewellery and nails.

He comes from a large family of 10 people and has never been in love despite describing himself as a hopeless romantic.

Speaking about the series, he explains: “What an experience. I’ve learnt a lot about myself. I felt so safe in those walls. Everyone’s amazing – we all had this amazing brotherhood.”

Ollie

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 27

Job: Road worker

Hailing from Brighton, UK’s LGBTQ capital, Ollie describes himself as a “gay man in a straight world.” He has been in the dating scene for quite a long time but has never been in love with someone.

When he’s not working, he runs a festival cocktail van.

Ollie says he’s proud to be part of the show and proud of “being my honest self and showing the viewers that stereotypes are a thing of the past. “You can definitely expect a fun cheeky chappy lad with a sensitive side,” he adds.

Kailum

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 25

Kailum grew up in Yorkshire. At the age of 11, he moved to Brighton, which he calls the best place to grow up a gay man.

Giving hints about what to expect from the show, he says: “You can expect plenty of snogging, real connections, drama, sassiness but most importantly some real, hard-hitting stories.”

Subomi

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 29

Job: “athlete, software developer, model and performer”

Subomi has been single for three years and is ready to get back into the dating scene. He moved to Nigeria when he was six and relocated to the UK at the age of 16.

Speaking about Dannii, Subomi says: “Dannii really gave Cupid a run for their money. She’s such a beautiful soul and you could feel the love oozing off her which was so nice to be around,” he says.

Ross

Picture by BBC Three on YouTube

Age: 27

Job: Support worker

Ross works as a support worker and helps people with learning difficulties. Prior to joining the show, he dated someone for five years and feels excited to meet his life partner.

“I am so proud to have been a part of I Kissed a Boy. Yes, I went into this to find my dream man but whilst doing this I didn’t expect to leave with the friendships I’ve got,” Ross says.

