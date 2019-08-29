University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for the tenth series of the hit ITV reality show with more drama, glitz and glamour than ever.

The series peers behind the lavish lives of those in the “Golden Triangle” of Cheshire and has made stars out of the housewives at the centre of the show.

With the new series just around the corner, many are anticipating that this tenth series will be one of the best we’ve seen in years, particularly as there’s a new housewife on the horizon…

Let’s get to know the cast of the tenth series a little better before the drama all kicks off properly!

The Originals return

The new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire will see the return of many of the show’s originals.

Dawn Ward and Tanya Bardsley are the only two housewives who have starred in the series from season 1. But there are plenty who have become integral stars of the show who have not been there since day dot.

Seema Malhotra, Ester Dohnalová and Rachel Lugo will be returning for season 10, as will more recent additions of Hanna Miraftab and Perla Navia.

Much of the drama in series 9 surrounded Perla and Dawn, so it will be interesting to see how the relationships pan out in the new season.

Meet newbie Leilani

Leilani Dowding is the latest addition to the RHOCH cast.

Leilani is a 39-year-old former glamour model and pageant queen. She once held the title of Miss GB and even competed in Miss Universe in the 1990s!

Originally from Bournemouth, Leilani has been living in Los Angeles, California for the past fifteen years. She and her partner – they’re not married, as of yet – Billy Duffy, are deciding to uproot their SoCal lifestyle for one in Cheshire.

Billy Duffy was the lead guitarist and songwriter for the iconic rock band The Cult. He was born in Manchester, which explains the desire to move back to the northwesterly region of England.

Follow Leilani’s Instagram @leilanidowding to get to know the RHOCH star better.

Familiar faces return for series 10

Not only are some of the originals returning fulltime but there will also be some old castmates returning as guests in the new season.

Christine McGuinness – wife of Take Me Out host Paddy – will be returning in some of the episodes, as will controversial housewife Nermina Pieters-Mekic.

Nermina often got into disputes with some of the other housewives, so it’ll be interesting to see what she brings to this season!

