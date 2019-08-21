University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you’re young on holiday, there’s a pretty strong chance you’ve done something unwise or flat-out stupid while away. Particularly if you involve alcohol and partying.

But for some young people who have tipped over from stupid moves into plain illegal activity, there’s an even stronger chance that you’ll get in some serious trouble.

Young, Dumb and Banged Up in the Sun is back for another series of cautionary tales of Brits who have ended up behind bars on holiday. From setting off fireworks in Thailand to fighting in Ayia Napa, there are all sorts of reasons these holiday-goers were sent to jail.

Series 2 of the 5 Star docu-series kicked off on Wednesday, August 7th. But what is new about season 2 and who is the narrator? Is she the same narrator as last season?

Meet the narrator…

The narrator of Young, Dumb and Banged Up in the Sun is 31-year-old actress Lauren O’Rourke.

Lauren has starred in a variety of major Channel 4 television series over the years since she made her acting debut in 2011.

Her first role was of Nicole in The Inbetweeners Movie, who is lead character Neil’s (played by Blake Harrison) girlfriend.

Following on from her role in the film, she landed some bigger roles on TV shows such as Line of Duty, This is England 90 and White Gold. However, Lauren’s major role was that of Laura in E4’s Drifters, which she played from 2013 to 2016.

What else has Lauren narrated?

Young, Dumb and Banged Up in the Sun is Lauren O’Rourke’s first gig as a narrator.

She had previously worked on the first series from 2018 narrating the sometimes horrifying tales of holidaying youngsters behind bars.

Lauren has also worked as the voiceover artist for many adverts which is probably why you recognise her soft Northern tones!

Lauren O’Rourke on social media

If you’re a fan of Lauren’s and want to keep up to date with what she’s up to, Instagram is the best place to follow her.

Check out her Insta @laurenorourke88 for regular snaps of what Lauren is working on.

Plus really cute family pics of her hubby Chris and baby Cillian!

WATCH YOUNG, DUMB & BANGED UP IN THE SUN SERIES 2 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON 5 STAR

