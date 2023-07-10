Too Hot To Handle season 5 has gathered another batch of singles ready to find love so get to know the 2023 cast on Instagram.

Ten new singles are heading to the Too Hot To Handle villa for a summer of love, but little do they know physical touch is off-limits if they want to win the $100,000. The previous Netflix stars have never been able to keep their hands off each other – or keep the initial grand total – so meet the stars taking on the challenge in 2023.

Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast:

CREDIT NETFLIX MEDIA CENTER

Too Hot To Handle’s season 5 cast are all models

Alex Snell

Age: 28

Job: Personal trainer and model

Instagram: @alexsnelll

Fun fact: He’s a self-proclaimed “modern-day Greek God”

Although he’s based in London, fitness lover Alex is originally from Exeter in South West England. He is devoted to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while trotting across the globe. Snell is also a model who recently worked for a men’s grooming brand.

Ely Hutchinson

Age: 23

Job: Ski instructor and model

Instagram: @elys_hutchinson

TikTok: @elys_hutchinson

Fun fact: She is friends with a Love Island UK star

Ski instructor Ely is swapping Switzerland’s snowy slopes for a sandy beach as she takes on Too Hot To Handle. When she’s not skiing, Ely is working as a model or showing off her soccer skills.

Check out her travels and stunning selfies on Instagram, where she counts Love Island season 5 bombshell Arabella Chi as a friend.

Courtney Randolph

Age: 25

Job: Real estate agent, model, and entrepreneur

Instagram: @courtneykrandolph

Fun fact: She calls herself a “limited edition Barbie”

Houston native Courtney could join Selling Sunset if Too Hot To Handle doesn’t work out with her real estate qualifications. When she’s not touring luxury homes, Courtney is running her haircare business, Courtney Randolph Collection, which specializes in loc growth oils.

Her main mission is to empower young women to be their own bosses and a percentage of her brand’s proceeds are dedicated to helping female youths.

Hunter LoNigro

Age: 24

Job: Social media creator and model

Instagram: @hunting_for_lonigro

Fun fact: He has a YouTube channel with over 200K

Hunter is a social media creator from Arizona. He has 19K followers on Instagram, but his main platform is YouTube, where he has 224K fans under the name Hunter Matthews.

The Netflix star uploads vlogs and collaborations videos; his most recent upload was a dating “game show” where he answered questions to find out if he is the ideal match for a girl he met once at a party.

Megan Thomson

Age: 26

Job: Personal assistant

Instagram: @meganthomsn

TikTok: @meganthomsn

Fun fact: She is a JLS superfan

British bombshell Megan is a personal assistant from Cambridge, UK. If any of her castmates resemble the members of JLS, expect her to beeline for them because she’s a major fan of the X Factor boyband.

Shedre Woodard

Age: 23

Job: Actor, model, and entrepreneur

Instagram: @drewoodard

Fun fact: He graduated with a degree in Mass Media Arts from Clark Atlanta University in 2023

Recent graduate Shedre is an actor and model from Atlanta, Georgia who appeared in a national advert for Visa in 2017. The 23-year-old has 12 other siblings so he’s used to a little competition – hopefully, the advantage will win him the $100,000, but he’s apparently a serial dater.

Isaac Francis

Age: 24

Job: Banker and model

Instagram: @isaacfranciss

Fun fact: He is signed to Wilhelmina New York models

24-year-old Isaac is adding reality star to his résumé, behind his current position as a relationship banker in training at Chase. Francis has a degree in business administration and management from The College Of New Jersey, and he calls himself a “master with his words” – Lana will be the judge of that.

Christine Obanor

Age: 26

Job: Model and fashion stylist

Instagram: @christineobanor

TikTok: @christineobanor

Fun fact: She used to work as a bottle girl

6ft 1in model Christine will be towering above her female cast members – and even perhaps her potential male partners – in the Too Hot To Handle villa. The Unversity Of North Texas graduate is a fashion stylist, model, and nail artist – but you’ll find her posting beauty and lifestyle videos on TikTok the most.

She is of Nigerian descent from her father’s side, while her mom is from the Netherlands.

Louis Russell

Age: 22

Job: Model

Instagram: @louis_russell

TikTok: @louisrussell_

Fun fact: He once said girls under 5ft 2in are a red flag

Model Louis is described as a cheeky chap from Hampshire, UK, so he’s going to woo the ladies with his British accent. Netflix claims he spent much of his school years in detention, so don’t expect him to abide by Lana’s rules.

During a podcast, he admitted that girls under 5ft 2in are a red flag, but really it’s because he has a preference for tall women. He is 6ft 1in himself.

Hannah Brooke

Age: 24

Job: Singer, actor, and model

Instagram: @hannahbrooke

Fun fact: She appeared on X Factor and American Idol as a teen

Hannah is a triple threat but she may be a quadruple threat with her ability to run rings around guys. The Los Angeles native has been pursuing her music career since age 14 when she successfully appeared on X Factor and later American Idol at 17 years old.

Aside from music, Brooke is dedicated to her fitness and shares her diet and workout tips through her app.