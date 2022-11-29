Yasmine Zweegers is the newest girl on the block on this season of Made in Chelsea, and began her time on the show in the middle of drama with Miles.

We learnt more about Yasmine during the shocking confrontation between Miles and Married At First Sight’s Ella, who had come all the way from Australia to see Miles.

Ella soon found out that Miles had been messaging Yasmine, and returned home.

Despite the situation with Miles ending, Yasmine appears to be here to stay, and fans want to know more about her.

Who is Yasmine Zweegers on Made in Chelsea?

Yasmine is half Dutch and half Syrian and currently lives in London.

She became entangled in the drama between Miles and Ella, when Miles decided to text Yasmine whilst Ella had come over from Australia to visit him.

Miles claimed that he messaged Yasmine as she was “lonely.”

However, Yasmine reflected on the conversation with Emily and said: “I live in London, I’ve always lived here, if anyone is lonely it’s Ella, she’s come from Australia, you don’t need to text me because you think I need someone to keep me company.”

How old is Yasmine?

The MIC star is 23 years-old. You can follow her on TikTok under the handle @yasmine_myz, where she has over 12 thousand followers, and shares pictures of herself, her travels, and her outfits.

Yasmine is also active on TikTok and boasts 184.3 thousand followers on the social media platform and 3.8 million likes. She describes her content as a “bit of everything.”

Exploring MIC’s Yasmine’s career

Yasmine studied a BA in drama and theatre at Goldsmith’s University, before going on to study for an MA in acting at Rose Bruford.

In addition to appearing on MIC, Yasmine is the co-founder of MYZ London, a lifestyle brand that sells candles, cushions, and “love scents.”

The brand encourages customers to “show your love and light with our special selected love quotes and exotic Middle Eastern scents,” and “indulge in your dreams and memories.”

The candles, the brand’s staple product, are made in England and are hand poured with 100% Eco Soya Wax, according to the website.

