We meet the cast and judges of Queen of the Universe season 2 which includes talented drag queens from all over the world.

Presented by Graham Norton, the season two lineup of the competition series features 10 fierce contestants from several countries, including the Netherlands, the US, and the UK.

The talented drag queens will battle it out in the singing competition in pursuit of a whopping prize of $250,000 and “global domination”.

Ahead of the premiere of the second season on June 2, we meet all contestants from Miss Sistrata to Aura Eternal.

Queen of the Universe season 2: Meet the cast

The cast members of season two are:

Aura Eternal

Age: 25

Instagram: @aura_eternal

Aura is not a newbie to drag race competitions as she made it into the top three in the second season of Drag Race Italy. The reality star describes herself as a “singer, piano player and entertainer” on Instagram where she boasts a fan base of 23,000 followers.

Chloe V

Instagram: @dragchloe

Chloe has appeared in Queen Brazil season three but she has some big shoes to fill in as the crown of Queen of the Universe season one went to Brazil. On Instagram, the Brazilian contestant calls herself a DJ, drag performer, and singer and regularly shares pictures of her stunning transformations.

Jazell Barbie Royale

Age: 35

Instagram: @jazellbarbieroyale

The drag performer arrives at Queen of the Universe with extensive experience in beauty pageant competitions. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Continental pageant in 2016. She was crowned Miss International Queen in 2019.

Love Masisi

Age: around 45

Instagram: @lovemasisi

Love Masisi is a Dutch-Haitian drag star who has lived in different parts of the globe and is now based in the Netherlands. They appeared in Drag Race Holland season 2 and I Can See Your Voice season 1.

Maxie

Age: 23

Instagram: @maxieandreison

Maxie Andreison, or simply Maxie, has always dreamt of performing on an international stage and the drag star has finally turned the dream into a reality.

The Filipino drag performer is a well-known name in the Philippines and has appeared on the small screen several times. Queen of the Universe will be Maxie’s opportunity to prove her talent at a global competition level.

Militia Scunt

Instagram: @militiasf

Militia describes herself as an “Afro-Chicana Star” to a fan base of nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram. The American drag performer is ready to battle it out against her international competitors and prove that the crown belongs to the USA.

Miss Sistrata

Age: 32

Instagram: @misssistrata

With “tears in my eyes”, the Israeli drag performer announced that she is “the first Israeli queen to compete in the Olympics of drag biggest honor” on Instagram. The drag star is ready to demonstrate her skills and vocal talent alongside nine fierce queens.

Taiga Brava

Age: 31

Instagram: @taigabrava

Taiga arrives from the “sunny shores of Cancun” and is ready to make her home country proud of her incredible talent. The performer is confident that she has “what it takes to bring the crown home to Mexico” while having fun in the process.

Trevor Ashley

Age: 43

Instagram: @trevor_ashley

The actor, singer, and impersonator hails from Australia and has been part of the drag community for over 20 years. Trevor brings years of knowledge and experience as a successful theatre actor and cabaret artist. The star is also a winner of the Australian version of the Tony Award.

Viola

Age: 19

Instagram: @playedbyviola

Viola is the youngest cast member of season two but that’s not a boundary to showcase her talent and shine with her fierce energy. The drag star hails from Coventry, UK and is currently based in Manchester.

