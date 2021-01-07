Why does Raphael Rowe have a facial scar? Inside the World's Toughest Prisons host!











Raphael Rowe has become known as the host of Netflix’s Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – why does he have a facial scar?

The presenter explores how jails differ around the world, with an emotional connection – having been wrongfully imprisoned in the past.

Raphael will lead Netflix cameras around more prisons in season 5 of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, launching on Friday January 8th.

One thing on people’s minds is why Raphael has a facial scar. So let’s get to know him better – here’s everything you need to know about the host!

Who is Raphael Rowe?

Raphael, 52, is a British broadcast journalist and presenter.

He is known for being wrongfully convicted in 1990 for a murder, and a series of aggravated robberies as part of the M25 Three.

Born in south east London, Raphael is now a reporter on BBC One series The One Show and Sunday Morning Live.

Raphael is also the host of Netflix’s Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons!

Raphael: Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

Raphael has hosted the Netflix series since season 2.

As a former prisoner himself, he spent 12 years in prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and aggravated robbery.

He was later released in 2000, having maintained his innocence.

For the fifth season, Raphael volunteers to go behind bars at jails in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

He has already explored prisons in Germany, Costa Rica, Brazil, to name just a few, with 16 visited by Raphael in total.

Why does Raphael Rowe have a facial scar?

It is not known how Raphael got the scar on his face

Raphael replied to someone who asked him the question on Twitter, stating that he has will reveal in his book Notorious where he got the scar.

He said:

A lot of people ask where I got the scar on my face. I haven’t revealed that to anyone and I don’t on the show. If you really want to know where I got the scar on my face, then I suggest you go to my website, sign up for my book and subscribe.

However, Raphael was initially jailed at HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs, which has been under investigation for violence against inmates.

Although it has not been confirmed if they caused the scar, Raphael revealed that officers there had kicked and punched him.

Inside a segregation unit within the jail, the Netflix host was reportedly attacked and racially abused.

He has also mentioned being in prison fights several times, with some believing that he was involved in a knife fight.

