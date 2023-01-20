MTV is back with the new reality TV show, The Real Friends of WeHo. The new series has very familiar faces, from TV personalities to entrepreneurs, who will have cameras following them on their daily adventures. Let’s find out who are the cast of Real Friends of WeHo and their Instagram movements.

Get ready because the entertainment and adventure are about to begin. Following the lives of five celebrities, fans are about to see the good and the not-so-good behind the scenes of being in the spotlight.

The Real Friends of Weho will premiere its first episode on January 20 at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT, following RuPaul’s Drag Race episode.

This first season will feature Todrick Hall, Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, and Jaymes Vaughan. Let’s meet the cast.

1. Todrick Hall

Name: Todrick Hall

Age: April 4, 1985 (37)

Occupation: Singer, choreographer, and YouTuber.

The Real Friends of WeHo bio:

“Todrick Hall is a multi-hyphenate who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and RuPaul.”

“He has performed to sold-out crowds on three international tours, appeared on a dozen television shows, starred in five Broadway musicals, and amassed millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 900 million views on YouTube.”

2. Brad Goreski

Name: Brad Goreski

Age: August 15, 1977 (45)

Occupation: Celebrity stylist and judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

The Real Friends of WeHo bio:

“Brad Goreski continues to be one of Hollywood’s most coveted and highly desired stylists working with a bevy of actresses and high-end clientele.”

“Married to famed television comedy writer and Instagram sensation Gary Janetti, Brad is ready to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new possibilities in his life.”

3. Curtis Hamilton

Name: Curtis Hamilton

Age: November 15, 1985 (37)

Occupation: Actor, producer, and director

The Real Friends of WeHo bio:

“Curtis Hamilton is a highly celebrated film and television actor known for his roles in projects such as Surviving Compton, Charming The Hearts of Men, The Kings of Napa, and Insecure.

“Having only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends, he continues to navigate his role both in Hollywood as a prominent actor onscreen as well as where he fits within the LA LGBTQ+ community.”

4. Dorión Renaud

Name: Dorión Renaud

Age: February 8, 1988 (34)

Occupation: Model and founder and CEO of Buttah Skin.

The Real Friends of WeHo bio:

“Dorión Renaud is the CEO of Buttah, one of the top Black-owned skincare companies in the world. The owner and head of his own company at only 34 years old, he’s ready to take Buttah to new lucrative heights with a massive nationwide launch in department stores and a high-stakes advertising winter campaign that will allow himself and his company to go to the next level.”

5. Jaymes Vaughan

Name: Jaymes Vaughan

Age: April 15, 1983 (38)

Occupation: Actor

The Real Friends of WeHo bio:

“Jaymes Vaughan is an entertainment news host who recently stepped away from his television career to launch OUTbound, a global LGBTQ+ Cruise company.”

“He recently married actor Jonathan Bennett, and the two run OUTbound together. Jaymes is considering a return to his career as a host while also continuing to juggle his responsibilities with OUTbound.”

