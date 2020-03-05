Restaurants on the Edge cast: Get to know Dennis, Nick and Karin!

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

New Netflix series Restaurants on the Edge is the perfect blend between food, travel and innovation.

The show sees three experts in their different fields renovate old restaurants across the world. From the sunny island of Malta to a place in the Austrian Alps, these experts are able to bring back life to the most failing restaurants.

To do that, the specialists renovate the restaurants by connecting the local cuisine to the unique surroundings they’re located in.

So who are the experts on the show? Let’s meet Dennis, Nick and Karin from Restaurant on the Edge, plus their careers, Instagrams and more.

Restaurant on the Edge: Experts

Dennis Prescott

Nick Liberato

Karin Bohn

Dennis Prescott

Dennis is the resident chef on the Netflix show. Outside of his culinary career, he also works as a food photographer and TV presenter.

He currently resides in Canada with his wife.

In 2017, the chef published his own cookbook named ‘Eat Delicious: 125 Recipes For Your Daily Dose of Awesome’ which celebrates daily delicious recipes.

You can follow Dennis on Instagram @dennistheprescott where at the time of publication he has 518k followers.

Nick Liberato

Nick is a chef, presenter and also acts as the executive producer on the Netflix series. Thanks to his Italian origin, Nick discovered his passion for food at the age of 7 when he worked at his grandparents’ produce stand at The Italian Market.

He currently resides in Venice, LA where he is the executive chef of the restaurant and bar Venice Whaler.

In 2011, Nick also worked on the American series Bar Rescue which saw food and beverage expert Jon Taffer renovating failing bars across the country.

However, Nick reveals that the Netflix show is a far more inspirational and uplifting show.

He told Distractify: “[Restaurants on the Edge] is done in an uplifting positive way. There’s no demeaning or belittling anyone, where on Bar Rescue there’s quite a bit of screaming and throwing things.”

Karin Bohn

Karin is an interior designer from Canada. She is the founder and director of her own design firm House of Bohn where she specialises in luxury residential, commercial and retail projects.

In an interview with Haute Residence, Karin revealed that she’s been pursuing to star on a television series for many years. Well, her hard work had clearly paid off with Restaurant on the Edge!

You can follow Karin on Instagram under the handle @karinbohn where she has 42k followers at the time of writing.

MEET YOUR SOULMATE: How to get the Love Is Blind Instagram filter

WATCH RESTAURANTS ON THE EDGE ON NETFLIX FROM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH 2020