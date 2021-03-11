









Sarah Miller is the wedding planner expert on Netflix’s new series Marriage or Mortgage – find more about her age, husband and Instagram.

Netflix’s portfolio of reality programmes continues to grow with the likes of Bling Empire, Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, and so many more.

The streaming service has just released the new reality show called Marriage or Mortgage, which sees wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes help couples decide whether they are after a wedding or a house.

But who is Sarah Miller? Here’s more about her, from career to social media profiles.

Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix

Who is Sarah Miller? Age of Netflix star

Wedding planner Sarah Miller is 48 years old.

The Netflix star is the founder and business owner of Southern Vine & Company, an interior design and event planning company based in Nashville.

On its website, the company says that it specialises in “southern flair”, adding: “Sarah’s experience and vendor team ensures that your event or design project will not only be beautiful but also a pleasant journey along the way. If you want a trusted partner for your luxury event or home design project, hire Sarah and relax! You will be delighted with the outcome!”

As for her family life, Sarah is married to Chase Miller and the couple have two children together.

Sarah Miller: Instagram

It appears that Sarah doesn’t have a personal Instagram profile as she might want to keep her personal life away from the social media spotlight.

However, you can follow her company, Southern Vine & Co, from its official account @southernvineco.

The profile shares pictures from professional photoshoots but you will also find family snaps and casual selfies with Sarah.

Sarah Miller on Marriage or Mortgage

On Marriage or Mortgage, Sarah has described herself as a “hopeless romantic” and explained that her style is for people after “impactful, unique, and one-of-a-kind event”.

She started out as a wedding planner after she planned her own wedding back in 2010. Her company organises weddings, as well as company parties and other events.

On the Netflix series, Sarah goes head-to-head with the real estate agent Nichole Holmes in a bid to sell their services to the couple in every episode.

