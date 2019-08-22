University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The time has come that a British version of the American smash-hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race is brought to life.

Come October 2019, the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will descend upon the BBC and introduce us to ten gorgeous drag queens ready to set our screens alight.

The lineup has just been revealed and contestants including Blu Hydrangea, Bagga Chipz, Crystal and Cheryl Hole will be taking on Drag Race. And the legend herself Mama Ru will be presiding over the competition.

But the UK spinoff isn’t the only ‘first’ going down in Drag Race history, as the show is seeing its youngest ever queen grace the stage: Scaredy Kat.

So before the season kicks off later this autumn, we thought we’d get to know Scaredy Kat a little better.

Meet Scaredy Kat

Scaredy Kat is a 20-year-old from Wiltshire who describes herself as “cute, pink, fluffy and possibly annoying.”

When Scaredy is not performing, she is a student full time. She jokingly told the BBC “this is where my student loan is going. I’m wearing it right now.”

She only began her drag journey a year ago and is the youngest queen to ever take on Drag Race, but already Scaredy is a strong contender this season.

Scaredy is also aiming to break new ground and subvert expectations of drag queens as the first openly bi-sexual contestant. She spoke of her girlfriend helping her with her Drag Race application and costumes and her girlfriend is female drag queen, Pussy Kat.

Speaking to Gay Times, Scaredy said: “We’re a couple and because we’re both bi, we just love people.”

Scaredy Kat’s girlfriend

Scaredy’s girlfriend is drag artist Pussy Kat.

She has admitted that it was girlfriend Pussy who taught her all she needed to know about Drag and how to create. Scaredy told Gay Times that she taught her “everything she knows from painting a mug, to styling a wig to crafting DIY-esque lewks.”

You can follow Pussy Cat on Instagram @pussykatofficial_!

Scaredy Kat on Instagram

Scaredy Kat did not have a social media presence until she was 16-years-old to avoid the “toxic” space of the internet.

But now, Scaredy Kat posts on the regs to her Instagram @scaredykatofficial.

From her profile – which already has over 18,000 followers – we can see that Scaredy is a vegan, self-professed “snowflake” and “bedroom queen.”

She posts lots of her own artwork and also snaps of her and Pussy Kat out and about, normally at Extinction Rebellion meetings and demonstrations!

