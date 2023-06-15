Hulu’s new reality show, Secrets And Sisterhood, follows the 10 sisters of the Sozahdah family, so here’s everything we know about the cast and their Instagrams.

The Kardashians need to make way because there’s a new family on the Hulu roster. As if five siblings weren’t chaotic enough, the Sozahdah family consists of 10 ambitious and independent women who aren’t afraid to say it like it is – because there truly is no filter when it comes to family.

Through the lens of Muslim-Americans juggling traditional culture with societal expectations, the Sozahdahs find themselves keeping secrets from their beloved family members that will test their sisterly bonds.

Without further ado, let’s get to know the strong and sassy Sozahdah sisters.

Credit: Courtesy of Hulu

Secrets And Sisterhood trailer

Hulu‘s Secrets And Sisterhood follows Shaista​​, Halimah, Khadija, Rabya, Shakur, Muzlefa, Jamila, Siddiqa, Nooreya, and Hamida Sozahdah as they navigate life as a modern Muslim American woman while staying true to their traditional roots.

The older Sozahdah sisters were born in Afghanistan and the younger siblings – who refer to themselves as the “Wolf Pack” – were born and raised in the US after their parent fled their home country in the 1980s. Their father reportedly passed away in 1999.

10 personalities can be overwhelming, which is why Shakur calls their bond “a tumultuous rollercoaster ride.”

“And we’re Muslim American – it’s next level,” she says.

The trailer kicks off with Jamila branding their bond as “unbreakable” but by the end of the preview, they discover that inviting cameras into their homes may have caused irreversible damage.

Secrets And Sisterhood: Hulu release date

All 10 episodes are available to watch on Hulu from June 7.

Episode titles:

Meet The Sozahdahs Secrets Revealed Party & Pray Party’s Over Fundraiser-zilla So Eggs-tra Girls Trip Gone Wrong Flying High Goodie Bags, Bad Vibes Family Over Everything

Secrets And Sisterhood: The Sozahdah family age and Instagram

Shaista

Compared to her siblings, eldest sister Shaista leads a private life as she doesn’t have an Instagram account. That being said, she’s welcoming Hulu’s cameras into her family and professional life. She is a restauranteur with more than two decades of experience, perfecting her knowledge of Pakistani and Afghan cuisine.

Halimah

Halimah is the ombudsman for Riverside County, California. Reportedly born June 1, 1977, the 46-year-old is passionate about volunteer work for education programs outside of her political work. According to reports, she is divorced and was married to a man named Mustafa Zafari.

Khadija

Credit Hulu Youtube channel

Known as “The Mother Hen” of the pack, Khadija prioritizes her faith, so when it comes to her sisters’ daring fashion and behavior, she kicks into mom mode.

She is a devoted parent to her kids, and is often seen cheering them on at every school activity. Although she’s occupied with mom duties, she’ll always find time to let her hair down on the dancefloor.

Keep up to date with her on Instagram @theonlykhadija.

Rabya

Credit Courtesy of Hulu

Rabya is employed as a planner for Riverside County, helping vulnerable locals escape poverty. She has a master’s degree in business administration and is one of the most disciplined siblings as the fourth oldest.

Keep up with Rabya on Instagram @rabyasozahdah.

Shakur

Photo by: Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

Shakur has the biggest social media following with 134K fans. Born October 8, 1985 in Los Angeles, Shakur is an actress and model who made her screen debut in 2012. She has appeared in six productions, including the 2019 movie, Shaft, starring Samuel L Jackson.

The 37-year-old has also dabbled in music; she released the will.i.am-produced song, Naddahoe, in about 2009.

Instagram: @theonlyshakur

Muzlefa

Born in March 1985, Muzlefa is a financial advisor and mother to a teenage daughter. The 38-year-old works as an agent at Integrity Financial Solutions Inc, the company where her sister, Khadija, is the CEO.

Jamila

Credit: Hulu Press (Maarten DeBoer/Hulu)

Jamila is the family’s medical expert. After working as a physician assistant, she became an entrepreneur upon the launch of Drip Doctors IV Vitamin Therapy and Regenerative Center in 2014. According to her LinkedIn page, IV vitamin therapy promotes health and wellness by restoring the body’s natural balance.

Outside of work, Jamila is a lead of a non-profit that supports refugee women and children.

Instagram: @jamilasozahdah

Siddiqa

Photo by: Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

Sister number 8 Siddiqa is an ER and OR registered nurse, and a businesswoman. With her medical knowledge, she helped Jamila launch Drip Doctors. Siddiqa is known as the drama queen of the family, so expect her to raise tensions in season 1.

Instgram: @siddiqa.sozahdah

Nooreya

Credit: Hulu Press (Maarten DeBoer/Hulu)

After graduating with a degree in management from the University Of Califonia, Riverside, Nooreya went on to work as an IT analyst, before becoming Drip Doctor’s chief marketing officer. She left the family business in 2020 to become director of operations at the investment firm, Benevolent Capital.

Age: 34 (Born June 4, 1989)

Instagram: @noorli9

Hamida

Hamida is sister number 10 and the baby of the family. Known as the “Wild Child”, she tones down her crazy antics when working as a therapist for special needs children. She has a master’s degree in psychology and a license in behavioral therapy.

Born March 20, 1991, the 32-year-old worked at Drip Doctors as a behavior health consultant before joining 21st Century Health Services. She can speak four languages: Arabic, Pashto, Spanish, and English.