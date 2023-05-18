Selling Sunset season 6 is just around the corner so let’s get to know the new and familiar cast of the 2023 installment.

After more than one year of waiting, Selling Sunset is back with season 6, which can only mean one thing: more drama and more multi-million dollar mansions.

The season 5 finale saw the departure of drama queen Christine Quinn after she was accused of offering one of Emma Hernan‘s clients $5000 to not work with her. That being said, Christine reportedly left to pursue her real estate business and a career in the fashion industry.

Christine made clear that her relationship with The Oppenheim Group had ended as she skipped the reunion. The RealOpen founder wasn’t the only star to wave goodbye: Maya Vander and Davina Potratz have also left due to alternative business opportunities.

With three agents gone, Netflix has signed on two new replacements, so let’s get acquainted with them.

© 2023

Meet the new cast of Selling Sunset season 6

Bre Tiesi

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Age: 32

Job: Real estate agent, model, and influencer

Partner: Single

Children: Legendary Love Cannon

Instagram: @bre_tiesi

Net worth: $1 – 4 million

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Selling Sunset’s new agent is none other than Breana “Bre” Tiesi. Born May 4, she began her career as a teen model in Los Angeles. Bre fell into the career as her partner at the time was in the industry, and his mom suggested that she get into modeling.

She initially wanted to be a surgical technician.

Compared to her Oppenheim Group colleagues, Bre’s real estate experience is more limited. She transitioned into reality in 2022 and previously worked at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

As for her private life, she was previously married to football quarterback Johnny Manziel from 2018 – 2021.

She welcomed her first child, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon in July 2022. Their son is Nick’s eighth child, and they are not exclusively dating in 2023. According to the mom of one, they have had a decade-long friendship and have been on and off for years.

Nicole Young

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Age: 37

Job: Real estate agent

Partner: Brandon Young

Children: None

Instagram: @itsnicoleyoung

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Newcomer Nicole is actually far from being a newbie; the seasoned agent has been busily working behind the scenes since December 2014.

Dubbed the “longest-standing and top-producer realtor”, she has reportedly earned the brokerage $100 million in sales.

Born December 21, Nicole is originally from Minneapolis. she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a marketing career in 2007 and her communications skills seamlessly transitioned her into real estate.

She could have been a Selling Sunset OG; Nicole agreed to a spot in season 1 but pulled out last minute. “Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming,” Nicole told People. “I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business – which I’m very protective of – to the entire world.”

If Nicole isn’t closing deals, you’ll find her spending time with her husband of six years, Brandon Young, and their two pups.

Returning Selling Sunset season 6 cast

Heather Rae El Moussa

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Age: 35

Job: Real estate agent and reality TV star

Partner: Tarek El Moussa

Children: Tristan Jay El Moussa

Net worth: $3 million

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Heather has been on Selling Sunset since season 1 and she’s showing no signs of stopping her reality TV career.

The 35-year-old has ventured into house flipping with the HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas. Her husband, Tarek, is an experienced house-flipper due to the success of his previous show, Flip Or Flop, with his ex-wife Christine Hall.

Flipping El Moussas began airing in March 2023.

Mary Fitzgerald

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Age: 42

Job: Real estate agent and reality TV star

Partner: Romain Bonnet

Children: Austin Babbitt

Net worth: $1 million

Zodiac sign: Leo

Mary is known to fans as one of the most laidback and career-orientated women at The Oppenheim Group. She proved she was the ultimate workaholic when she toured a house while getting her makeup done on her wedding day!

She married model, Roman Bonnet, in October 2019, and he has been a recurring star since season 4. This is her second marriage; the identity of her previous partner is unknown, but they share a 24-year-old son called Austin.

Chrishell Stause

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Age: 41

Job: Real estate agent, reality TV star and actress

Partner: G Flip

Children: None

Net worth: $5 million

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Since season 1, fans have witnessed Chrishell Stause go through two very public breakups. She divorced Smallville actor, Justin Hartley, in February 2021, and split from her boss and Selling Sunset star, Jason Oppenheim, in December 2021.

But after being unlucky in love, she finally found her life partner in G Flip, an Australian musician. The pair met on the set of G Flip’s music video, Get Me Outta Here, in October 2021.

After confirming their relationship in the season 5 reunion, Chrishell has only gushed about the musician, calling her a “magical human”.

The realtor announced they had officially married on May 10, 2023.

Amanza Smith

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Age: 46

Job: Real estate agent and reality TV star

Partner: Single

Children: Noah and Braker Brown

Net worth: $1 million

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Amanza joined the crew in season 2, but she’s known Mary, and Jason Oppenheim separately for about 20 years. Given her and Mary’s BFF status, fans were confused to see her growing close to Christine Quinn in season 4, particularly since Mary and Christine began falling out after season 1.

By 2022, however, it was clear that Amanza was no longer on good terms with her ex-co-star. Smith called Christine “malicious and sneaky” in a February 2022 Instagram comment.

“I am a very tolerant person and always give the benefit of the doubt. TO A FAULT,” she wrote in response to a fan. “She is not kind.”

Amanza split from her husband, Ralph Brown, in 2012. They shared 50/50 custody of their kids until his disappearance in August 2019. She was granted full custody in 2021.

Emma Hernan

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Age: 31

Job: Real estate agent, reality TV star, and model

Partner: Single

Children: None

Net worth: $3 million

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Outside of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan is busy working on her vegan frozen food brand, Emma Leigh & Co. Season 5 saw her infatuated with her client, Micah McDonald. The couple were seen cozying up in a hot tub, but by the reunion, Emma confirmed she wasn’t dating Micah.

At the time, her brand’s fan-favorite empanadas scored a slot on Micah’s restaurant menu, but it’s unknown if they are still available.

Chelsea Lazkani

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Age: 30

Job: Real estate agent and reality TV star

Partner: Jeff Lazkani

Children: Maddox and Melia Lazkani

Net worth: $500,000

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea joined the Netflix show in season 5 but she was already successful. After gaining her real estate license in 2017, she sold properties worth just under $10 million in her first year.

Lazkani earned a spot at the Oppenheim Group through her husband’s connections with Jason and has gone on to break boundaries as a woman of color in the American real estate industry.

What we know about Selling Sunset season 6 reunion and filming location

Season 5 marked the first reunion, and given the success of the update episode, it’s expected that it will be part of the official new format for 2023.

There is no confirmed date yet, but the first reunion premiered exactly two weeks after the entire season aired last year, so we can assume that the season 6 version will release on June 2, 2023.

Queer Eye’s Tan France served as host so his return is definitely on the cards.

In regards to the filming location, Selling Sunset has recorded every luxurious corner of Los Angeles, so they headed Down Under for some scenes.

Chrishell and the Oppenheim twins spent their Christmas in Australia and managed to squeeze in some filming.

At the time, Chrishell was spending time with her now-wife, G Flip, who hails from Australia. Jason, meanwhile, was spotted on a vacay with Brett and his partner, Marie-Lou Nürk.