Who is Shanaya Kapoor? Meet the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star!

Cameras follow the daily lives of four wives in Bollywood, with the first episode showcasing Shanaya’s debutante ball.

Revealing the reality of their personal and professional lives, the everyday life of Shayana, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, comes to light.

So who is Shayana Kapoor? Let’s have a look into her background!

Who is Shanaya Kapoor?

Shanaya, 21, from India, is a student at Ecole Mandiale School, Mumbai.

The 5 ft 6 star is part of the Kapoor family, who are known in the Bollywood industry. She has a younger brother called Jahaan.

She is reportedly in a relationship with Rohan Kurup, however she attended a ball with British cavalier Maximilian Hindmarch.

The Netflix star made her debut at le Bal in Paris in December 2019 – she was the first Indian girl to be invited to the ball.

Shanaya: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Shanaya Kapoor is introduced as Maheep’s daughter.

Maheep, who has short film Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai to her name, describes her daughter as “inappropriate”, and says we will “get to know her”.

The first episode of the series sees parents Maheep and Sanjay travel to Paris for her debutante ball, to launch her career.

She wore a ruffled red Lecoanet Hemant gown to the event.

Shanaya Kapoor: Family and background

The sister-of-one has been described by Mandeep as “so independent” and said she is “not under her parent’s umbrella” like others her age.

Shanaya’s father Sanjay is an actor, while Mandeep has acted in the past.

Sanjay, 55, is also a producer known for starring in Raja, playing Raja.

It looks like Shanaya also got the family’s acting genes, as she has stepped into the Indian film industry as an assistant director.

Her first project was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which her cousin Janhvi Kapoor starred in as the lead role.

