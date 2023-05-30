Reality Titbit learns about Siren: Survive The Island cast, plot and filming location after the gruelling show hit Netflix.

Netflix has invested in many South Korean projects such as the television series and films The Squid Game, Unlocked, and Business Proposals.

Following the success of Single Inferno, the streaming platform is back with a new South Korean reality show, Siren: Survive The Island. Let’s learn about the cast and other interesting tidbits about the series.

Siren: Survive The Island: Cast

Siren: Survive The Island features a cast of 24 female contestants with different professions. The lineup includes 24 strong firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, police officers, athletes, and stuntwomen.

The cast members are grouped by four team members into six teams by their profession – athlete, soldier, guard, soldier, firefighter, and police.

The show’s producer Lee Eun-kyung explained that they wanted to create a show that highlights a contestant by their profession and individual strengths.

Each team has a captain and competes against other contestants in gruelling mental and physical challenges on a remote island in South Korea.

Siren: Survive The Island: Plot and episodes

Siren: Survive The Island is a show which will test contestants’ mental and physical capabilities in extreme exercises and challenges.

Every professional has certain strengths which they will use to their advantage in the games. Their opponents could identify their weaknesses to use them to their own advantage.

The first five episodes were released on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30. The final five episodes of season one will drop next month.

Each episode is slightly more than one hour which makes it easy to binge watch the action-packed series in a couple of hours.

Filming location

The new Netflix series takes place on an unnamed remote island in South Korea. The country has more than 3,000 islands.

The filming location of Siren: Survive The Island is believed to be uninhabited and travelling there might not be a possibility for everyone.

The show’s producer Lee Eun-kyung said that the production team wanted to create an environment where contestants can fully immerse themselves in the challenging games.

